Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas broke their silence following news they have reached a temporary custody agreement over their children. They vowed to work together for the sake of their daughters' wellbeing.

The former couple released a joint statement to Page Six announcing the success of their three-day mediation last week in which they discussed the terms of their divorce. They wrote: "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK", adding that they are looking forward to "being great co-parents".

Court documents showed that "an amicable resolution on all issues between them" is on the horizon following the mediation. In the meantime, they have agreed on splitting their time with their daughters, three-year-old Willa and one-year-old Delphine.

The terms allowed the "Game of Thrones" actress to bring the children back to her home in England or travel throughout the U.S.A. from October 9 to 21. After which, Jonas will spend time with them from October 21 to November 2 before they reunite with their mother from November 2 to 22.

The deal allows the parents over ten days to spend time with their children each time. The 34-year-old Jonas will likely spend Thanksgiving with them before they go to Turner from December 16 to January 7, 2024.

The temporary agreement also requires both parties to "jointly submit a status report letter" before December 23 outlining the mediation status between them at this point to determine future custody rights.

Prior to the mediation, the exes battled over where their children will stay. The actress even filed a petition for their "immediate return" after they were "wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained" on September 20. She alleged in court documents filed in New York that he had withheld the children's passports so she could not take them with her to the U.K.

They then agreed to an Interim Consent Order that required the children to remain in New York's Southern and Eastern Districts, an area that covers Long Island, New York City and the Hudson Valley.

If they violate the order, then the court has the right to "take or cause to be taken measures under Federal or State law, as appropriate, to protect the well-being of the child involved or to prevent the child's further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition".

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on September 5 in Miami-Dade County, Florida, writing that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken". They were married for four years. While they may have come to a temporary custody agreement over their children, they have yet to agree on where they will have their divorce proceedings as she filed for divorce in the U.K.