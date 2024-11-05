On the eve of Election Day, influential podcast host Joe Rogan made headlines by endorsing Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential race. Rogan, whose podcast The Joe Rogan Experience is one of the most popular on Spotify, shared his endorsement on X (formerly Twitter) while promoting a recent interview with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Rogan credited Musk for influencing his decision, stating, "If it wasn't for him, we'd be f***ed," according to The New York Post.

In his post, Rogan noted Musk's compelling arguments in favour of Trump, claiming he "agreed with him every step of the way" and calling it "the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear." The announcement marks a significant shift for Rogan, who previously endorsed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist, in the 2020 election. With this endorsement, Rogan joins a small but notable group of high-profile figures throwing support behind Trump, including Musk and media personality Megyn Kelly.

A Long-Awaited Endorsement

Rogan's endorsement is the latest development in what has been an evolving relationship with Trump. The podcast host had previously invited Trump to his Austin studio for a three-hour conversation, which aired in October and amassed over 40 million views on YouTube. During the interview, Trump encouraged Rogan to endorse him, saying, "You should do the same thing, Joe, because you cannot be voting for Kamala." According to Daily Mail, Trump also praised Musk's endorsement of him, suggesting it was the "nicest endorsement" he had ever received.

On Monday, Trump announced the endorsement at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He expressed his appreciation for Rogan, acknowledging that Rogan had "never done this before." Trump described the endorsement as significant, given Rogan's massive influence on a predominantly young, male audience. "To me, it's very big because he's the biggest there is, I guess, in that world by far," Trump told his supporters.

Musk's Influence and Rogan's Reasons

Rogan's decision appears heavily influenced by his conversation with Musk, who joined Rogan in an extended two-hour interview earlier this week. Musk did not hold back his concerns about the country's direction, telling Rogan, "If Trump doesn't win, this is the last election." Rogan responded, "I think you're right," as he and Musk discussed the political landscape, from free speech to economic policy. Rogan explained that Musk's arguments were powerful enough to sway him, even though his political leanings have varied over the years.

During the podcast, Rogan and Musk discussed issues central to Trump's platform, including freedom of expression, government transparency, and economic resilience. Rogan suggested that more Democrats are reconsidering their views, adding that a growing number of Americans are "waking up" to issues affecting the nation.

Audience Reaction and Broader Impact

The endorsement has created significant buzz across social media platforms, especially among Rogan's fan base, which has long been an essential demographic for Trump's campaign. Rogan's predominantly young male audience aligns with the Trump campaign's push to resonate with younger voters, a strategy highlighted by Rogan's recent podcast appearances with other political figures, including Republican vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance.

As Election Day unfolds, Rogan's endorsement of Trump could sway undecided voters, particularly within his fan base, as the podcast remains one of the most followed on the internet. While Rogan's views may not align with mainstream media narratives, his support adds a unique dynamic to the 2024 presidential race. With endorsements from Rogan, Musk, and Kelly, Trump's campaign has attracted prominent voices that resonate with a substantial portion of the electorate, potentially impacting the outcome of the election.