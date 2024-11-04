Billionaire entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently shared a playful exchange with Tesla CEO Elon Musk during an appearance on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast. Known for his candid humour, Cuban recounted how he texted Musk, saying, "Congrats on your 97th kid," a lighthearted jab at Musk's large family. Musk, who has spoken extensively about population growth and his own sizeable family, reportedly responded, "Mars needs kids, Mars needs people," hinting at his ambitions for space colonisation.

This playful interaction, however, raises a genuine question: how many children does Elon Musk actually have?

Musk's Expansive Family Life

As of 2024, Musk is the father of 11 living children. His firstborn, Nevada Alexander, tragically passed away at just 10 months old due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Musk shares six children with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson. According to Austin American-Statesman, the couple's surviving children include twins Vivian Jenna and Griffin, born in 2004, followed by triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, born in 2006.

Musk's family continued to grow through his relationship with Canadian musician Claire Boucher, widely known as Grimes. They have three children together: X Æ A-Xii, born in 2020, followed by Exa Dark Sideræl in 2021, and their third child, Techno Mechanicus, born in 2022 via surrogate. Musk also has three children with Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive, with whom he shares twins Strider and Azure, born in 2021, and a third child born in early 2024.

Why Musk Embraces a Large Family

Musk's commitment to fatherhood aligns with his philosophical views on population growth, which he sees as crucial to humanity's survival. According to Fox Business, Musk has voiced concern about what he calls a "civilisational risk" posed by declining birth rates. He argues that the global drop in birth rates, especially in prosperous nations, could lead to severe societal consequences.

In a post shared by X user Gail Alfar, Musk stated, "The birth rate in America has been below the replacement rate since I was born," a trend he notes is echoed in other wealthy nations. Musk has also pointed out that historically, prosperous civilisations such as ancient Rome have experienced similar declines in population, which he attributes to a paradox where prosperity leads to lower birth rates. Musk believes in expanding humanity's "scope and scale of consciousness," which he feels is necessary to understand the universe and fulfil our potential.

Creating a Family Compound in Texas

To accommodate his growing family, Musk reportedly acquired a large estate in Austin, Texas, intended to house his children and some of their mothers. The New York Times reports that Musk's property includes a 14,400-square-foot main home, along with an adjacent six-bedroom house. Together, these properties are valued at approximately $35 million. Musk reportedly aims to create a close-knit family environment, allowing his children and their mothers to live nearby, facilitating family unity.

However, Musk later denied claims of building a "grand family compound." Speaking to Page Six, he clarified that while he had considered a public art project in Austin, he was not constructing any family estate. Despite this, sources close to Musk suggest that his intent remains to provide a space where his children can grow up together.

Strained Family Relationships

While Musk's family dynamic is often idealised, recent reports have revealed tensions. Musk's relationship with his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has garnered significant attention. In Walter Isaacson's biography on Musk, the CEO shared that his estrangement from Vivian was painful, equating it to the loss of his firstborn son. The biography suggests that Musk attributes their estrangement to ideological differences, with Vivian reportedly adopting views that frame wealthy individuals as inherently corrupt.

According to IBTimes UK, Vivian recently criticised Isaacson's book, alleging that it unfairly portrayed her as a "villain" in Musk's story. In a series of posts, Vivian expressed her dismay over her father's anti-trans remarks and felt the biography contributed to a negative narrative. Vivian, who legally changed her name in 2022, said she felt used to perpetuate Musk's worldview, which has deepened the rift between them.

Musk's large family reflects both his personal beliefs and professional ambitions. His vision of Mars colonisation and his advocacy for population growth underscore a philosophy where family and progress intertwine. As Musk strives to expand humanity's reach beyond Earth, his family life often mirrors his broader worldview, blending conventional family values with an unorthodox approach to legacy and impact.