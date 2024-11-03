The unexpected seizure and euthanisation of Peanut the Squirrel, a beloved pet and social media star, by New York state authorities have ignited a wave of backlash across the nation, drawing responses from prominent figures, including billionaire Elon Musk and Congressman Nick Langworthy. The incident has raised serious questions about government overreach, animal rights, and the processes surrounding wildlife management, with both Musk and Langworthy voicing strong objections to the state's actions.

Elon Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his indignation, posting, "It is NOT ok for the government to barge into your home and kill your pets! What has become of the Land of the Free?" His post has since gone viral, amplifying public frustration over what many perceive as an unnecessary display of government power.

NY Congressman Demands Answers

New York Congressman Nick Langworthy, who represents the 23rd district, has also voiced his disapproval, calling the raid an "overreach by the state government." Langworthy told TMZ that he, along with other members of New York's congressional delegation, plans to formally request answers from Governor Kathy Hochul's office and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). "Governor Hochul and the DEC director owe the public an explanation for this tragic incident," Langworthy stated, criticising the apparent lack of clarity surrounding the raid's authorisation.

Langworthy emphasised that the raid, which led to the immediate euthanisation of Peanut and a raccoon named Fred, was disproportionate. He described it as a "total overreaction" to what amounted to "a raccoon and a squirrel in a private home."

A Beloved Pet and Social Media Star

According to AP News, Peanut the Squirrel was well-known on social media, where owner Mark Longo frequently shared pictures and videos of his pet wearing tiny hats, performing tricks, and enjoying snacks like waffles. Longo rescued Peanut seven years ago after the squirrel's mother was killed by a car, raising him as part of his family in Pine City, New York. Peanut's popularity grew on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where he amassed a devoted following.

In addition to Peanut, Longo had taken in Fred, a raccoon that he nursed back to health after it was left injured on his doorstep. Although Fred was meant to be released into the wild, Longo's plan was cut short by the state's intervention.

The Raid and Allegations of Rabies

The DEC and Chemung County Health Department reportedly took action following complaints about the presence of potentially dangerous wild animals on Longo's property. Authorities claimed that Peanut had bitten someone involved in the investigation, prompting them to euthanise both animals to test for rabies. However, Longo disputes this account, insisting that he did not witness any biting incident during the search.

"Honestly, this still feels surreal," Longo stated in a phone interview with AP News. "The state I live in targeted me and took two of the most beloved animals on this planet away without even quarantining them. They just killed them." He questioned the necessity of euthanising both animals, particularly Peanut, who had been his pet for seven years without issue.

Public Outcry and Calls for Reform

The state's actions have sparked widespread criticism, with animal rights advocates and members of the public questioning why Peanut and Fred were not quarantined or tested before euthanisation. Longo himself is pursuing legal action, vowing that Peanut's death will not be in vain. "We will make a stance on how this government and New York state utilise their resources," he asserted.

Langworthy echoed Longo's frustration, stating that the government's actions infringed upon the couple's civil rights. He described the raid as a "total misuse of government power" and emphasised the need for transparency and accountability.

A Divisive Moment for Animal Rights and Government Intervention

The debate surrounding Peanut's death has underscored tensions between wildlife regulations and personal freedoms, raising questions about the limits of government intervention in private matters. Supporters of Longo argue that Peanut's case represents a broader issue of government overreach and call for reforms in how authorities handle pet ownership of wild animals, especially those with no prior history of aggression.

While the DEC has not yet responded to requests for comment, the public outcry suggests that this may be far from the end of the conversation. As Elon Musk, Congressman Langworthy, and thousands of social media users voice their discontent, Peanut the Squirrel has become an unlikely symbol in the battle over personal freedom and animal rights in America.