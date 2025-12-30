Even Joe Rogan, one of Donald Trump's most vocal supporters, drew a line in the sand over the president's reaction to Rob Reiner's brutal murder. On the Christmas Day episode of his podcast, the 58-year-old host expressed visible discomfort with Trump's Truth Social post blaming the When Harry Met Sally director's death on 'TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME'. 'The Rob Reiner thing is not funny. When you see it with no empathy, it's hard to like,' Joe declared bluntly.​

Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele, 68, were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Dec. 14, allegedly murdered by their drug-addicted son Nick, 32, following a heated family argument.

Trump's post described Reiner as a 'tortured and struggling' figure who died 'due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME'. He added that Reiner was 'known to have driven people CRAZY' with his Trump 'obsession'.​

Rogan likened Trump's tone to those celebrating far-right activist Charlie Kirk's assassination earlier in the year. 'There's no justification for what he did that makes any sense in a compassionate society. It's no different than people that were celebrating when Charlie Kirk got shot. It's the same kind of thing,' he said.

The podcaster, who endorsed Trump ahead of his 2024 victory, went further, imagining the backlash if Barack Obama had posted similarly: 'Imagine if Obama tweeted something about someone after they died in this way, that this person was a deranged person that hated Obama'.

Trump doubled down during a Monday Oval Office press conference, telling reporters: 'I wasn't a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person'. He added, 'I thought he was very bad for our country'. Rogan called the rhetoric 'so dark', suggesting someone should have taken Trump's phone away before he posted.​

Joe Rogan Breaks Ranks: Empathy Gap Alienates Trump Supporter

Rogan's critique highlights a growing rift even among Trump's base. The comedian-turned-podcaster, known for his independent streak, appeared genuinely shaken by the insensitivity towards a grieving family.

Reiner had been outspoken against Trump for years, but Rogan argued that death demands basic human decency — a standard he felt Trump failed to meet.​

The backlash extended inside the White House itself. Biographer Michael Wolff reported a staffer questioning Trump's mental stability: 'I don't know what that was, but it wasn't good. Everybody knows it's a thin line he walks. Is he teetering? Well...' Even loyalists seemed unsettled by comments that weaponised a double homicide — allegedly committed by Reiner's son after years of addiction struggles — for political point-scoring.​

Rogan's intervention carries weight given his massive platform and prior Trump endorsement. During the episode with guest Shane Gillis, he dissected how such moments erode goodwill: 'It just shows you how crazy it is, the way Trump thinks and talks. It's just like the guy got sliced up by his kid, you know? Anybody that doesn't see that and go, "F---, man..."'​

Trump-Reiner Controversy as White House Whispers Grow Louder

Reiner's daughter, Romy, discovered the bodies around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, alerting authorities, who suspected family involvement. Nick Reiner was arrested later that evening near the University of Southern California and held without bail.

The tragedy shocked Hollywood, where Reiner was celebrated for classics such as The Princess Bride and A Few Good Men.

Trump's response drew swift condemnation from figures across the spectrum, including Jimmy Kimmel, Josh Gad and Jack White. Former President Obama issued a heartfelt tribute, praising Reiner's 'belief in the goodness of people'.

Rogan's comments amplified the chorus, framing the episode as symptomatic of deeper issues in Trump's communication style. For a president navigating a second term amid policy battles and international tensions, alienating influencers such as Rogan risks fracturing his coalition.

The podcaster's pointed critique — that true leadership requires empathy even towards critics — resonates beyond politics, serving as a reminder that some lines should not be crossed, no matter how heated the rivalry.