Donald Trump's hands, not his policies, are at the centre of a new wave of public scrutiny after new footage appeared to show dark discolouration on both of his hands, prompting debate over the state of his health and the transparency of official medical disclosures.

The video, shared widely on social media on 28 December 2025, shows what appears to be discoloured skin on the back of both of Trump's hands. Observers immediately noted the similarity between this latest appearance and previous instances in which dark patches were visible on his right hand

White House Explanations And Official Medical Information

The White House has acknowledged Trump's visible bruising previously and given a formal explanation. In July 2025, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the marks on Trump's hands were due to 'minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin' — a drug the president takes as part of cardiovascular health maintenance.

At the same briefing, officials also confirmed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a condition in which damaged vein valves cause blood to pool in the lower extremities. CVI is 'common ... particularly in individuals over the age of 70,' the White House said, and noted that there was no evidence of more serious conditions such as deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.

The annual physical examination that Trump underwent earlier in 2025 did not include mention of this diagnosis. That report, completed at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in April, declared the president to be in 'excellent health' and made no reference to venous insufficiency. It did note that Trump takes aspirin for cardiovascular prevention, and described basic measures of his cardiac, pulmonary and neurological systems as robust.

The White House just said the mysterious makeup-covered bruise on Trump’s right hand is because he is “shaking hands all day every day.”



Trump has still refused to release his full medical report. pic.twitter.com/QaN7d9KIgt — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 25, 2025

Detailed medical records, including diagnostic criteria, imaging results, or treatment plans, have not been released. Trump has said on several occasions that he would make his full medical records public, insisting that he has 'done five exams over the last four years' and taken cognitive tests. However, only summary statements have been provided, with no detailed results made available.

Persistent Bruising: Patterns And Public Reaction

The current footage shows marks resembling dark bruises on both hands, not just the right. This is similar to previous appearances in which Trump's right hand showed a dark mark during public events, including White House meetings and outdoor press appearances in 2025. Observers also noted on past occasions that makeup or concealer appeared to be applied to mask the discolouration, though sometimes the coverage was uneven or noticeable.

Trump, with right hand caked with makeup to hide the bruising, is once again trying to conceal the fact that he is rotting away before our eyes. pic.twitter.com/gMWcpmVSgf — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) December 28, 2025

Public and expert reactions have been mixed. Some medical professionals emphasise that bruising can result from common causes such as ageing skin, aspirin use, or minor injuries.

Political commentators and media figures have argued that the inconsistent explanations from the White House, combined with the lack of detailed public medical data, have fuelled speculation.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper, for example, publicly questioned the official narrative, asserting that the vague descriptions and absence of clear answers suggest that 'there is something going on', and called for more transparency about the president's health.

Social media reaction has amplified these concerns. Many users have posted the footage and photographs comparing the recent appearance of both hands to earlier images, with some demanding clearer medical disclosures.

Broader Health Transparency And Age-Related Scrutiny

Trump, who is 79, became the oldest person to serve as US president in history when he was inaugurated, and his age has been a frequent topic of electoral and political discourse. His reluctance to publish full medical records contrasts with the traditional transparency expected of presidential candidates and sitting presidents.

Beyond the hands, questions have also surfaced over instances of leg swelling and other visual cues in Trump's public appearances, which officials have attributed to his diagnosed CVI.

Medical transparency about public leaders' health has long been a matter of public interest, tied not only to individual privacy but also to voters' right to understand the fitness of those who might serve in high office.

Trump's visible hand marks may or may not signify serious underlying illness, but they have undeniably intensified debate over health, age, and transparency — and raised new questions that remain unanswered.