In a political landscape that feels increasingly like a hall of mirrors, Joe Rogan has offered a prediction that is as provocative as it is unsettling. During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the podcasting titan and comedian Shane Gillis delved into the rapid ascent of far-right firebrand Nick Fuentes, suggesting that the 27-year-old provocateur could realistically find himself in the Oval Office within the next two decades.

The conversation, which oscillated between dark humour and sobering analysis, touched upon the changing definitions of electability in an era dominated by digital subcultures. For Rogan, Fuentes represents a new breed of political animal—one that thrives on the very controversies that would have ended a career just ten years ago.

The Rise of the 'Groypers' and the Tylor Chase Effect

Central to the discussion was Fuentes' undeniable pull among a demographic that Rogan describes as the 'unrepresented' young men of the modern world. These followers, often referred to as 'Groypers', gravitate towards Fuentes not in spite of his 'wild' rhetoric, but because of it.

Rogan noted that Fuentes possesses a 'very high verbal IQ' and a mastery of 's***posting' and trolling that resonates with a generation raised on the irony-poisoned corners of the internet.

'It's fascinating to watch,' Rogan remarked, reflecting on how Fuentes leverages his online presence to bypass traditional gatekeepers.

The duo explored the idea that the political climate has shifted so radically that a figure who openly challenges basic democratic norms—such as Fuentes' claim that women should not be allowed to vote—is no longer disqualified from the mainstream, but rather propelled by it.

Rogan observed that 20 years ago, such a figure 'couldn't have existed' in the public eye, yet today he is a fixture of the digital right.

Sparring with Giants: The Piers Morgan Missile

The most striking moment of the episode came when Rogan and Gillis broke down Fuentes' recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored in December 2025.

Rogan described the two-hour sit-down as a masterclass in modern rhetorical warfare, where a seasoned broadcaster found himself struggling to pin down a guest who refused to play by the established rules of engagement.

Piers Morgan: “I find it extraordinary that you would think that the Holocaust could ever be something we could joke about.”



Nick Fuentes: “Why, too soon?”



*awkward 5-second pause* pic.twitter.com/t2GZdYk5Lv — Matt Mentzer (@TheMattMentzer) December 8, 2025

The debate reached a fever pitch when Morgan confronted Fuentes over his history of Holocaust denial rhetoric, playing an old clip of the streamer.

When Morgan expressed his disbelief that such a tragedy could ever be the subject of a joke, Fuentes' retort—'Why? Too soon?'—left the veteran journalist visibly stunned. Rogan, imitating Fuentes' delivery, claimed that Morgan 'got hit with a missile', suggesting that the sheer audacity of the remark served to disarm the host's moral outrage.

Gillis added a further layer of complexity to the phenomenon, noting that the 'trouble' for Fuentes' detractors is that 'he's still funny as f***'. This brand of transgressive humour, the pair argued, acts as a shield, allowing Fuentes to navigate topics like the Holocaust while maintaining a level of popularity that traditionally 'serious' politicians could only dream of.

As the conversation drew to a close, Rogan pondered the future of the American presidency. With John F. Kennedy and Joe Biden being the only Catholic leaders to date, Gillis jokingly proposed Fuentes as the third. While the suggestion was met with laughter, Rogan's subsequent silence was telling.

In a world where the line between an internet troll and a world leader is increasingly blurred, the prospect of a President Fuentes may no longer be the punchline it once was.