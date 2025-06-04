Jonathan Joss, best known as the voice behind John Redcorn in the hit animated series King of the Hill, was fatally shot in San Antonio, Texas, in an incident his husband claims was a homophobic hate crime. Authorities confirmed the 59-year-old actor was found wounded on the side of Dorsey Drive on Sunday, 1 June 2025.

Despite life-saving efforts by local police, Joss was pronounced dead at the scene when paramedics arrived. While officials have yet to confirm the motive, Joss's husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, has publicly accused the shooter of carrying out a targeted attack rooted in hate.

Husband Alleges Shooting Was Fuelled by Homophobia

According to BBC News, Tristan Kern de Gonzales took to Facebook using Jonathan's account to share his version of events. He claimed that the couple were checking the mail at their former home when a man began shouting 'violent homophobic slurs' before opening fire.

'My husband Jonathan Joss and I were involved in a shooting while checking the mail at the site of our former home,' Tristan wrote. 'That home was burned down after over two years of threats from people in the area who repeatedly told us they would set it on fire.'

Tristan alleges the couple had repeatedly informed law enforcement about the threats but were ignored. He added that they had endured ongoing harassment from individuals openly hostile to their relationship.

When they returned to the site of their burned home to retrieve mail, they discovered their deceased dog's skull in the mailbox. In a state of shock, the two began crying. Tristan said a man then approached and began cursing them with homophobic slurs before drawing a firearm and opening fire.

'Jonathan pushed me out of the way and saved my life,' said Tristan. 'He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other.'

San Antonio Police Reject Hate Crime Allegation

Following public outcry, the San Antonio Police Department issued a statement on X denying that Jonathan's death was a hate crime.

'Despite online claims of this being a hate crime, currently the investigation has found no evidence to indicate that Mr. Joss's murder was related to his sexual orientation,' the statement read.

Police officials added that all information had been reviewed and that the investigation remains active. They noted that if new evidence comes to light, they are prepared to file additional charges.

However, the statement was met with scepticism online. Some X users accused the SAPD of ignoring prior warnings from the couple. Others alleged that hate crimes in Texas are rarely investigated unless influential parties are involved.

A Tragic Loss and Unanswered Questions

Jonathan Joss was a celebrated actor, particularly known for his portrayal of Native American characters in both animation and live-action roles. News of his death has shaken fans and ignited a broader discussion about hate-motivated violence and institutional failure to act on repeated warnings.

For now, Jonathan's family and supporters are mourning a man remembered for his voice, his presence, and the love he shared openly. Whether justice will be served remains uncertain.