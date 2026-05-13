Gold has always thrived in moments of fear. When economies weaken, wars intensify or markets slide into uncertainty, investors often turn to the precious metal for safety. Now, JPMorgan Chase believes that demand could push gold into historic territory.

The Wall Street bank has forecast that gold could surge to $6,300 per ounce by the end of 2026. The prediction has triggered fresh debate across global financial markets and renewed investor interest in bullion, gold-backed funds, and mining shares. The forecast represents a major jump from current trading levels near $4,700 to $4,800 per ounce.

However, not all analysts share the same outlook. A Reuters survey of 31 analysts published in April 2026 placed the median gold forecast closer to $4,916 per ounce, well below JPMorgan's target.

Why JPMorgan Believes Gold Can Climb Further

At the centre of JPMorgan's forecast is one major force: central bank buying. Countries across Asia, the Middle East, and emerging markets have accelerated efforts to reduce dependence on the US dollar. Instead, many are increasing gold reserves to protect themselves against currency volatility and geopolitical shocks.

Gregory Shearer, Head of Base and Precious Metals Strategy at JPMorgan Chase, said the bank remains optimistic despite recent market swings. He said there is a 'continued diversification trend' away from paper assets and towards real assets such as gold. He also noted that central bank demand 'has further to run.'

According to JPMorgan research, central banks could continue purchasing between 755 and 800 tonnes of gold annually through 2026. Natasha Kaneva, Head of Global Commodities Strategy at JPMorgan Chase, said the trends supporting gold prices 'are not exhausted' and could continue driving prices higher over the next several years.

Global Tensions Are Fueling Demand

Gold prices are also reacting to a deeply uncertain global backdrop. Wars in the Middle East, trade disputes, rising tariffs, and concerns over global debt levels have increased investor anxiety. During periods of instability, gold is often viewed as a safe-haven asset. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase described the current environment as a 'well-entrenched regime of real asset outperformance versus paper assets.'

Several other financial institutions have issued similarly bullish forecasts. Wells Fargo has raised its gold forecast range to between $6,100 and $6,300 per ounce, citing geopolitical instability and strong investor demand for safer assets.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs maintains a forecast of around $5,400 per ounce based on continued central bank accumulation and stronger investor inflows. Deutsche Bank has also reiterated a long-term target near $6,000 per ounce.

Investors Are Turning to Physical Gold

Economic uncertainty is not only affecting institutions. Retail investors are increasingly buying physical gold products such as coins, bars, and bullion. According to figures from US Gold & Coin, only 10.8 per cent of Americans currently invest in physical gold. By comparison, a 2025 Gallup survey found that 62 per cent own stocks.

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JPMorgan analysts said even modest changes in investor behaviour could significantly affect prices. The bank estimated that if just 0.5 per cent of foreign US asset holdings shifted into gold, prices could rise towards $6,000 faster than many investors expect.

Volatility Remains a Major Risk

Despite the optimism, analysts continue to warn investors about gold's growing volatility. At the end of January 2026, gold traded near $5,419 per ounce before falling to roughly $4,660 within days. The sharp decline highlighted how quickly prices can move during periods of market stress. JPMorgan Chase acknowledged that the rally 'will not be linear' and warned investors to expect large price swings along the way.

The Reuters analyst survey also highlighted the divide within the market, with many analysts expecting gold prices to remain strong but stop short of JPMorgan's aggressive target.

What Investors Should Keep in Mind

Analysts at Morningstar advise investors not to allocate more than 15 per cent of their portfolios to gold-related assets. Morningstar researchers also recommend treating gold as a long-term hedge rather than reacting to short-term market swings.

Gold can protect wealth during uncertain periods, but it does not generate income like shares or bonds. Its value is heavily influenced by investor sentiment, interest rates, and geopolitical developments. Investors can gain exposure through physical bullion, exchange-traded funds or mining shares, each carrying different levels of risk.