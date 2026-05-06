After a lot of back-and-forth, Bitcoin finally crossed $80,000 on May 4 for the first time since January this year. Analysts are now eyeing $88,000 as the next major target.

Bitcoin's move surpassing $80,000 capped a recovery that began taking shape in April, when BTC posted its best monthly performance in roughly a year, gaining nearly 12 per cent. The gain came after a period of sharp turbulence: BTC slid below $76,000 in late April as the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged and geopolitical tensions around Iran weighed on risk assets broadly. The rebound from there on, combined with a string of improving institutional data points, set the stage for Bitcoin to breach the $80,000 mark.

What Is Driving the Bullish Case for $88K

The argument centers on two indicators analysts have been watching closely. Bitcoin reclaimed its 21-week exponential moving average (EMA) for the first time since January. Reclaiming that level has historically preceded sustained rallies. Analysts at cryptorank.io identified an initial resistance band between $81,000 and $84,500 as the first meaningful test following that reclaim.

Looking at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), sitting in the $83,000 to $84,000 range, represents the more significant technical hurdle. Analysts have noted that reclaiming the 200-day SMA carries more structural weight than breaking shorter-term trend lines.

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On the derivatives side, Bitcoin futures open interest rose materially alongside positive funding rates in early May, a configuration that signals leveraged traders are positioned net long and willing to pay a premium to hold those positions. FXStreet reported that U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $153.87 million in net inflows last week, marking the fifth consecutive week of positive flows. Tightening exchange reserves, meaning less BTC sitting on trading platforms available for immediate sale, reinforced the demand picture.

For the rally to reach $85,000 to $88,000, analysts at TradingView specified that Bitcoin needs to decisively reclaim $79,000 on a weekly closing basis. A failure to hold that level, in their view, would invalidate the near-term bullish setup. Multiple analysts consider $88,000 an attainable target within the current week if that condition is met.

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of the derivatives exchange BitMEX and a closely followed macro commentator in digital asset markets, offered a longer-dated projection. Hayes predicted Bitcoin could reach $125,000 by year-end 2026.

The Bear Case Analysts Are Quietly Raising

Peter Schiff, a longtime Bitcoin skeptic and gold-focused economist, warned in recent commentary that the enthusiasm around cryptocurrency may reflect a fundamental misunderstanding of the leverage embedded in the market. Schiff cautioned that what he characterises as 'digital credit' hype carries risks that participants are not properly pricing.

The $83,000 to $84,000 resistance band aligned with the 200-day SMA is the same zone where Bitcoin stalled meaningfully in prior cycles. Futures open interest rising alongside price is a double-edged signal: it reflects conviction among bulls, but it also builds a larger pool of leveraged positions that can be forcibly liquidated if price reverses sharply. A cascade of liquidations was a contributing factor in the April drop below $76,000.

ETF inflows have continued despite price volatility, suggesting institutional buyers are treating dips as accumulation opportunities rather than exit signals. That interpretation supports the bull case. Critics of that reading say the inflow data lags price action and that institutional buyers can reverse quickly when macro conditions shift.

The Federal Reserve's rate posture adds another variable. In a separate episode covered by The Defiant, crypto markets surged to $103,800 after the Fed held rates unchanged under different macro conditions. That precedent illustrates how sensitive Bitcoin's price is to monetary policy signals, and how quickly the direction of that sensitivity can shift.