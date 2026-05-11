The OneOdio Studio Max 2 enters the audio scene as a versatile, performance-driven pair of wireless headphones designed with professionals and enthusiasts in mind. Whether you're mixing tracks, gaming competitively, or working in a busy office environment, this headset aims to deliver high-fidelity sound with minimal delay and maximum flexibility.

With ultra-low latency wireless technology, multiple connectivity modes, and Hi-Res Audio certification, it's clearly aiming to compete with the big names in headphones. But how does it actually hold up in everyday use—and is it really worth the money? Let's take a closer look.

Design & Build

The Studio Max 2 features a solid, functional design that prioritises durability and practicality over ultra-light aesthetics. It has a slightly chunky build, which may not suit users looking for something sleek and discreet, especially for outdoor use. However, this design choice contributes to its robust feel and professional-grade construction.

With no major design flaws, the headphones use durable plastic materials that hold up well under regular use. The headband and earcups feel sturdy, and the overall assembly gives confidence in long-term reliability.

Performance & Functionality

Where the Studio Max 2 truly shines is in its performance. It is engineered for high-demand environments such as DJ booths, studios, and gaming setups.

Tuned by KSHMR — the globally recognised DJ and producer known for his cinematic, detail-driven sound design — it carries a more refined, studio-inspired audio profile that enhances clarity and balance across different use cases.

It delivers 9ms ultra-low latency wireless transmission, which significantly reduces audio delay compared to standard Bluetooth headphones (typically 150–200ms). This makes it particularly effective for real-time apps like gaming and live mixing, where audio synchronisation is critical.

The headset supports four connectivity modes:

2.4G wireless DJ mode (via M2 transmitter)

Bluetooth 6.0 for everyday mobile use

3.5mm wired connection for laptops and tablets

6.35mm wired connection for professional audio gear

This flexibility ensures compatibility across a wide range of devices, from smartphones and laptops to mixing consoles and studio interfaces.

Audio quality is enhanced through Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Wireless (LDAC) certification, delivering detailed and balanced sound reproduction suitable for both casual listening and audio work.

The companion OneOdio app also allows EQ customisation, giving users more control over sound profiles depending on genre or task.

Reliability & Durability

In terms of durability, the Studio Max 2 performs reliably with proper care. The materials feel strong enough to withstand regular studio or office use without immediate wear issues.

However, like most headphones in this category, heavy or rough handling over time may lead to wear on the ear cushions and headband. It is not designed as an ultra-rugged outdoor product, but it holds up well in controlled environments.

Battery performance is another strong point. In low-latency mode, it offers up to 50 hours of use—ideal for extended work sessions or travel. In standard Bluetooth mode, battery performance is even more impressive, reaching up to 120 hours. This makes it particularly appealing for users who prioritise long, uninterrupted listening.

Charging is relatively fast, reaching full capacity in around 2.5 hours via Type-C.

User Experience

Overall, the user experience is solid, thanks to its combination of comfort, sound quality, and ease of use.

The headphones are intuitive to connect and switch between modes, with minimal setup required. Users can easily move between wireless and wired configurations depending on their workflow, which is particularly useful for creators who work across multiple devices.

Sound quality is one of the strongest aspects of the experience. The audio is clean, detailed, and well-balanced. It's sharp enough for professional use, but also great for enjoying music, movies, and games.

Comfort is generally good, especially for long listening sessions. The earcups are designed for extended wear without excessive pressure.

Is It Worth It?

The OneOdio Studio Max 2 delivers strong value for its feature set, particularly for users who need professional-grade flexibility without entering ultra-premium pricing territory.

For £179.99, it competes well with more expensive DJ and studio headphones, especially considering its low-latency wireless system, Hi-Res audio support, and multiple connectivity modes.

OneOdio strengthens its positioning in the professional audio space through its collaboration with DJ artist KSHMR, who serves as its Global Sound Partner.

The release is available in two versions:

Standard Edition

Signature Edition, with only 1,000 copies available.

Also, every purchase comes with an exclusive KSHMR sample pack—an appealing bonus for DJs and producers building their sound libraries.

Unlock exclusive launch pricing with 15% off using universal code: IBTMEDIA. You can shop via the OneOdio Official Site or on Amazon.

For DJs, editors, gamers, and office professionals, the value becomes clear quickly. You are essentially getting a hybrid professional headset that replaces multiple devices in one package.

However, it may not be ideal for users prioritising ultra-light portability or minimalist design. It performs best in controlled environments rather than on-the-go commuting.

Final Verdict

The OneOdio Studio Max 2 is a highly capable, feature-rich headset that successfully balances professional performance with everyday usability. It may not be the most compact option available, but for those who prioritise sound quality, connectivity flexibility, and low latency performance, it is a worthwhile investment.

Recommended for: DJs, music producers, gamers, and professionals who need reliable, high-quality audio across multiple devices.