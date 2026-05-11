Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki issued a new global market crash warning for 2026 in an X post this week. The investor has been warning of an imminent market crash amid extreme stock overvaluations, a dollar debasement cycle, mounting national debt, and geopolitical dynamics.

'In 2026 the global economy is about to crash. That's good news for those that can see the future. Bad news for the blind,' he recently wrote on X.

RICH DAD LESSON: The best investors can see the future:



FOR EXAMPLE: in 1965, when I was 18 years old, I began stacking silver when silver cost pennies.



In 2026 silver is one of best investments I own.



Q: What do you see happening in the future?



Q: What can you invest… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) May 11, 2026

On what investors can buy now to profit in the future, Kiyosaki said silver remains one of the best investments he owns for 2026. The author has been urging people to invest in precious metals, Bitcoin, and Ethereum to safeguard their net worth but believes silver is now a more lucrative commodity.

'In 1965, when I was 18 years old, I began stacking silver when silver cost pennies,' Kiyosaki wrote in his latest social media post. He had claimed earlier he owns gold and silver mines, and that silver remains scarce and in high demand, especially due to industrial uses.

Read more Gold Prices Headed Towards $3,800 per Ounce as Technical Risks Mount, Analyst Says Gold Prices Headed Towards $3,800 per Ounce as Technical Risks Mount, Analyst Says

In November 2025, he had forecast silver prices to reach $100 per ounce in 2026, which came true in February this year. Kiyosaki had also bumped his silver price target again to up to $200 per ounce for 2026, and $27,000 per ounce for gold.

In February, he disclosed selling some of his Bitcoin and gold holdings to buy a new home but did not touch his silver holdings.

'I wish I had not sold some gold and some Bitcoin. Selling some gold and Bitcoin was my mistake... a big mistake. Thank God I did not sell my silver,' he had written on X. 'Why sell silver when I use debt to buy investment real estate for positive cash flow, with which I buy more gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum.'

Precious Metals Set for a Comeback

Precious metals have faced massive selling pressure since the onset of the Middle East war amid profit-booking activity by traders, potential for higher interest rates, and a strong US dollar amid higher oil prices.

While gold's 'safe haven' reputation was tested in recent weeks, Indosuez Wealth Management's Francis Tan told CNBC that 'gold as a safe haven certainly has played its part... A peace deal would suggest those tailwinds ease off and we are seeing that just now. It's as if the handbrake has been released from gold and silver.'

Furthermore, BNP Paribas Fortis' Philippe Gijsels views the selling pressure on gold and silver as a 'consolidation phase', and factors like central banks purchasing gold, higher US debt, and currency debasement expected to drive up gold prices.

'This time around, precious metals have shown a strong correlation with equities. Both were mostly hurt by fears inflation would drive up interest rates. In our world, interest rates are like gravity. When interest rates rise, gravity increases and all assets are pulled down, including precious metals,' he told a media outlet.

Lastly, the expert opined that the latest downturn in precious metals is merely a 'pause in what will live up to be the strongest and longest bull market in gold and silver in history,' and expects the 'secular bull market in gold and silver to resume' with prices headed towards all-time highs potentially in 2026.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.