A Harvard-linked research analysis estimates that around $143 million (£106.17 million) in profits across prediction markets may be linked to unusually accurate or well-informed trading patterns, a Harvard-linked research analysis estimates.

The study does not say this is insider trading. Instead, it highlights statistical anomalies where some traders consistently outperform expectations during major real-world events.

These findings have fuelled ongoing questions about whether crypto prediction markets may sometimes reward access to better information, or simply reflect highly skilled forecasting by experienced traders.

The Polymarket insider trading investigation concerns have grown after unusual betting activity tied to Iran-related events and a major political announcement involving Donald Trump. While nothing illegal has been proven, the timing of some trades has raised questions among researchers, journalists, and US lawmakers looking into how prediction markets react to breaking world news.

The issue has sparked a wider debate about whether crypto prediction platforms can stay fair when people are betting on sensitive political and military developments.

Ceasefire bets sent more than $170 million coursing through Polymarket — and sparked fresh scrutiny on inside information https://t.co/ldounaBTTz — Bloomberg (@business) April 8, 2026

Reported Timing of Bets Raises Questions

Read more Iran War Update: Ceasefire Call Sparks Oil Crash, Stock Market Surge in Minutes Iran War Update: Ceasefire Call Sparks Oil Crash, Stock Market Surge in Minutes

Interest in the issue grew after reports highlighted trades that appeared shortly before major geopolitical developments, including a US–Iran ceasefire-related announcement involving Donald Trump.

Coverage referenced by KPBS and Associated Press reported that multiple newly created accounts placed bets that matched the eventual outcome just before the news became public.

Some of these trades reportedly led to significant profits after the event. However, there is no evidence showing whether this was based on private information or simply fast reactions to public signals.

What stood out most was how close the timing was between the trades and the announcement, raising questions about how information moves through fast-paced prediction markets.

Polymarket has become an illicit market to sell & exploit national security secrets. Just this week, Polymarket put the life of a U.S. servicemember up for wager & was caught allowing suspicious bets on the ceasefire with Iran. pic.twitter.com/FlXrenqHqM — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) April 9, 2026

Lawmakers Call for Review of Prediction Market Activity

The unusual trading patterns have led US lawmakers to take a closer look at whether platforms like Polymarket could be vulnerable to manipulation or trades based on non-public information.

No individuals or organisations have been accused of wrongdoing, but concerns are growing about the risks of anonymous trading in markets linked to war, diplomacy, and national security.

This has added to a wider push to review well-timed political betting activity, especially when trades seem to line up closely with major breaking news events.

⚡️NEW: FLAGGED 'INSIDERS' MADE $600K ON POLYMARKET CEASEFIRE BETS



A cluster of accounts earned over $600K trading U.S.–Iran ceasefire markets on Polymarket, per Bubblemaps.



The same wallets reportedly profited from earlier military-linked contracts. pic.twitter.com/IQlzrRLvQR — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) April 8, 2026

Iran-Related Bets Draw Additional Attention

A lot of attention has focused on Iran war prediction market bets, especially those tied to changing expectations around conflict developments in the region.

KPBS-referenced reporting describes cases where traders appeared to anticipate geopolitical outcomes shortly before they were publicly confirmed. In some instances, multiple accounts moved around the same time, prompting questions about whether the activity was coordinated or simply coincidental.

At the same time, experts point out that prediction markets are built to react quickly, so sudden moves can also reflect fast reactions to public information rather than access to anything private.

Suspicious $200,000 Polymarket winnings raise insider trading fears as newly-created accounts bet on Iran ceasefire hours before Trump announcement https://t.co/EvED3l1StL — Britannia Daily (@BritanniaDailyy) April 9, 2026

Growing Debate Over Prediction Market Risks

Polymarket and similar platforms let users trade on the likelihood of future events, from elections and economic trends to major geopolitical developments. Supporters say these markets can quickly combine public information and sometimes even outperform traditional forecasts.

But the controversy also highlights a deeper concern. When bets involve war or political crises, critics argue that the ethical and regulatory questions become much harder to ignore.

This has fuelled talk of a possible Polymarket war betting scandal narrative, even though no official findings of wrongdoing have been made.

No Evidence of Insider Trading Confirmed

At this stage, there is no confirmed evidence of insider trading or any illegal activity linked to the trades under review.

What does exist is a mix of unusual timing patterns, academic research pointing to statistical anomalies, and growing attention from policymakers.

As lawmakers continue to look into Polymarket trading activity, one key question remains unanswered: how can prediction markets stay open and fast, while making sure they aren't shaped by private or sensitive information?

Final Thoughts

The growing attention around Polymarket highlights a bigger tension between innovation in decentralised finance and the regulatory challenges that come with it.

Prediction markets are built to process information quickly, but when trades line up closely with major geopolitical announcements, they naturally draw scrutiny.

For now, the debate is far from settled. Researchers, journalists, and lawmakers are still circling the same urgent question: are today's safeguards strong enough to handle prediction markets operating at a global scale, where billions can move in seconds on breaking geopolitical news, or are we watching a system evolve faster than the rules meant to contain it?