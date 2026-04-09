Gold has long been seen as a safe place for investors during economic instability.

When financial markets become volatile or inflation weakens currencies, demand for gold often increases. Investors view the precious metal as a store of value that can hold purchasing power over time. That pattern has been visible in recent years. In 2025, gold prices rose by around 64 per cent, reflecting strong global demand.

Some analysts now believe prices could climb significantly further. Several forecasts suggest gold may approach $6,000 per troy ounce in 2026 if economic conditions remain uncertain.

Inflation Continues to Drive Demand

Inflation remains one of the strongest influences on gold prices. When the cost of goods and services rises, the value of money declines. Investors often respond by moving funds into assets that historically preserve value. Recent price movements illustrate the relationship. In 2019, when inflation remained below 2 per cent, gold traded at roughly $1,392 per ounce.

By 2022, inflation had risen above 9 per cent in several major economies. Gold prices climbed to about $1,800 per ounce during that period. Analysts say the link is straightforward. As inflation erodes purchasing power, investors look for assets that are limited in supply. Gold's scarcity supports that role.

Geopolitical Tensions Support Prices

Political uncertainty also plays a major role in gold markets. Periods of international conflict or instability often increase demand for safe assets. Investors tend to move capital away from riskier markets during such times. Recent tensions in the Middle East, ongoing geopolitical disputes in Europe and economic volatility in parts of South America have all influenced investor sentiment.

Energy markets have also been affected by regional conflicts. Changes in oil prices and trade negotiations between major economies add to global uncertainty. In such conditions, gold is frequently treated as a protective asset within investment portfolios.

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Forecasts Point to Higher Prices

Several financial institutions expect strong performance for gold in the coming years. Analysts at JPMorgan have suggested prices could reach about $6,300 per ounce. Their forecast points to rising demand from central banks and investors seeking protection from geopolitical risks.

Central banks around the world have increased gold purchases in recent years. Many governments are seeking to diversify reserves and reduce dependence on foreign currencies. Retail demand is also growing. Around 10.8 per cent of individuals currently invest in physical gold, compared with roughly 62 per cent who invest in equities. Financial advisers say that gap could narrow as access to gold investments becomes easier through digital trading platforms and local dealers.

Volatility Remains a Risk

Despite strong forecasts, analysts caution that gold prices can be volatile. Short-term price swings are common. In January 2026, gold fell from $5,419 to $4,660 within three days. That represented a decline of around 14 per cent.

Such fluctuations are typical in commodity markets. Experts say investors should expect periods of rapid movement in either direction, even during long-term upward trends.

Considering Gold as an Investment

Financial advisers generally recommend holding gold as part of a diversified portfolio. Many suggest limiting exposure to about 10 to 15 per cent of total investments. Investors can access gold in several ways. Physical gold, including coins and bars, provides direct ownership but requires secure storage and insurance.

Exchange traded funds allow investors to gain exposure to gold prices without handling the metal itself. Mining company shares offer another option but can be influenced by broader stock market conditions. Each method carries different risks and benefits.

The Long-Term Outlook

Some analysts believe gold could continue rising beyond 2026. Forecasts from several market observers suggest prices could reach between $7,000 and $10,000 per ounce by the end of the decade if inflation remains elevated and global economic uncertainty persists.

However, experts emphasise that long-term predictions depend on many factors, including interest rates, currency strength and geopolitical developments. For now, gold remains one of the world's most closely watched assets as investors assess the future direction of the global economy.