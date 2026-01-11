Jujutsu Kaisen is finally back, and the wait has officially ended for fans everywhere. This week marks a massive moment for the anime community as the third season makes its big debut on screens at last.

But while most people are busy gearing up for the brutal chaos of the Culling Game, a huge part of the fandom is still looking for answers about the English version. Those who prefer the vocal performances of the English cast are questioning when they can expect the dubbed episodes to appear on streaming platforms.

Winter 2026 Slate Confirms English Dub Production

Crunchyroll has officially verified through its primary digital channels that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is a headline fixture of its Winter 2026 programming schedule. The announcement places the dark fantasy series alongside other high-profile returning shows such as Oshi No Ko Season 3 and Hell's Paradise Season 2.

The streaming giant also confirmed that My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 will join this season's robust English dub lineup. Although the production is confirmed, the platform has not yet formalised a specific calendar date for the premiere of the first dubbed episode.​

The confirmed inclusion in the Winter 2026 window ensures that the English version will begin airing sometime between January and March. Historically, major titles on the platform often see a short delay between the original Japanese broadcast and the international voice-over release.

Given that the subbed version launched on 8 January, it is improbable that a same-day simulcast for the dub will occur. Fans should keep a close watch on official announcements because the streaming platforms often share the specific dubbing dates only a few weeks or days before the episode's premiere.

Yuta Okkotsu's Return in the Culling Game

The new episodes are set to cover one of the most violent and draining chapters from the original manga. After the chaos of the Shibuya Incident, the plot moves into the Culling Game. This high-stakes tournament forces sorcerers into a series of deadly battles and stands as one of the most intricate parts of the story.

The narrative introduces a whole new roster of lethal fighters while digging deeper into the series' dark lore. Many fans are still feeling the loss of Satoru Gojo, as his absence in the previous season left a massive hole in the main cast.

One of the biggest highlights this season is the return of Yuta Okkotsu. He has not been seen in the main timeline since the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the prequel film that grossed over £142 million ($180 million) at the global box office. Yuta's comeback is expected to be a game-changer for the power balance of this arc.

High Stakes for Visuals and New Faces

Bringing the Culling Game to life requires some seriously high-quality animation because of how complex the cursed techniques become. Studio MAPPA usually delivers incredible, fluid fight choreography, which is exactly what made this show a modern classic.

This specific story arc features several unique Barrier techniques that will need some very creative art direction. The community is already buzzing with excitement and debate over the arrival of new faces like Hiromi Higuruma and the ancient sorcerer Hajime Kashimo.

The English dub team, with Adam McArthur voicing Yuji Itadori, has done a great job capturing the raw desperation of these characters. Fans are especially curious to hear how Yuta sounds now that his character has grown up and matured since the movie.

Even though we have to wait a bit longer for the dub, the initial subbed episodes will give us a first glimpse at these new designs. This staggered release keeps the hype alive for months as different parts of the fandom experience the story for the first time.