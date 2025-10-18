A fresh social-media leak claims that season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen will run to 24 episodes and close on Satoru Gojo's long-awaited unsealing, the manga's chapter 221, 'Gain and Loss'. If accurate, the anime would build all season toward the moment Gojo steps out of the Prison Realm and re-enters the story at full force.​

Why Chapter 221 Matters

Chapter 221, titled 'Gain and Loss', follows the sorcerers as they execute their plan to release Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm, restoring the series' most decisive force to the field in an instant. On emerging, Gojo immediately confronts Kenjaku, signalling a hard swing in momentum that reframes the conflict's balance of power.​

Positioning the season finale here would deliver catharsis after the Culling Game's attrition and align the anime's arc with the manga's shift from damage control to counter‑offensive. Gojo's return also sets the stage for the next slate of confrontations, with Kenjaku and Sukuna both placed directly in his path to ensure the closing minutes land with maximum consequence.

Episode Count Leak And Implications

A 24-episode run aligns with what commentators describe as the series' 'usual' seasonal length, which typically allows for roughly three to four manga chapters per episode depending on pacing.

If the finale truly lands on chapter 221, the adaptation would span from the post‑Shibuya setup through core Culling Game confrontations, a scope wide enough to justify a climactic endpoint at Gojo's unsealing. The claim remains unconfirmed by MAPPA or TOHO, so treat it as a rumour until official word arrives.​

this just in:

- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 episode count is 24

- Season ends on Gojo’s unsealing pic.twitter.com/d1tRRqFF36 — Speedy (@SpeedyOnSpeed) October 17, 2025

Yuji Vs Yuta Teased In New Footage

What is confirmed is the creative direction: the latest promo tied to Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution includes four new seconds that frame Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu in a charged stand‑off, teasing a pivotal clash that crystallises the Culling Game's moral fissures.

The piece underscores MAPPA's intense staging, from the flicker of cursed energy to the stark lighting that mirrors the pair's emotional divide. Fans read the moment as a season‑defining duel, a signal that the anime intends to push both characters to their limits from the outset.​

Theatrical Bridge Before Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution functions as a cinematic bridge, recapping Shibuya while showcasing the first episodes of season 3 to prime audiences for the Culling Game arc's brutality. The compilation opens in North America on 5 December, giving international viewers the earliest official look at the next chapter before regular broadcasting begins.

The strategy keeps momentum high by moving the franchise back onto big screens while seeding key season‑three beats early.​

Release Window And What To Watch

Beyond leaks, the broader rollout remains on track for a 2026 broadcast window, with coverage and trailers positioning the new season for a global simulcast.

Until studios confirm the episode count and endpoint, the safest read is a Culling Game‑centred run anchored by Yuji and Yuta that builds toward Gojo's return, which is poised to serve as the season's climactic finale if the leak proves accurate.