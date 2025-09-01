Jujutsu Kaisen fans finally have confirmation on when Season 3 will arrive, with the anime set to premiere in January 2026. The announcement came during the franchise's fifth anniversary event, alongside a new trailer that shocked viewers with a Yuji versus Yuta clash. But perhaps the biggest surprise is that some audiences will get the chance to watch the first two episodes of Season 3 months before the official release date.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release Date Confirmed

The official Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 release date is January 2026. The news was announced via a live-streamed anniversary presentation and confirmed by Crunchyroll. The new season will adapt the Culling Game storyline, a major turning point in Gege Akutami's manga.

Season 3 follows the explosive events of the Shibuya Incident and continues Yuji Itadori's journey into even darker territory. With a global simulcast confirmed, international fans can expect simultaneous streaming across multiple regions, replicating the release model of earlier seasons.

How to Watch the First Two Episodes Early

Theatrical film Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution – Shibuya Incident x The Culling Game Begins will give audiences an early preview of Season 3. The film opens in Japanese cinemas on 7 November 2025 and will premiere in North America on 5 December 2025 through distributor GKIDS.

The event film will recap the Shibuya Incident arc while presenting the first two episodes of Season 3, months (a month for US fans) ahead of the official television broadcast. This marks the first time Jujutsu Kaisen has debuted new episodes in cinemas before their television and streaming release.

Fans attending the screenings will be the first to see the highly anticipated Yuji versus Yuta confrontation teased in the trailer.

The Yuji vs Yuta Clash in the Trailer

One of the most discussed moments from the new trailer is the shocking clash between Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu. Traditionally portrayed as allies, their duel has sparked widespread debate among viewers.

Clips from the trailer circulated rapidly on social media, with fans expressing both excitement and confusion over the fight. The confrontation is believed to tie directly into the Culling Game arc, where sorcerers are forced to battle under strict rules with lethal consequences.

The scene has quickly become the most talked-about element of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 news, adding to the anticipation of the early cinema screenings.

What Else the Trailer Reveals

Beyond the Yuji versus Yuta sequence, the trailer confirmed the return of key characters including Megumi Fushiguro and Choso. The footage also signalled a darker tone for the upcoming arc, following the devastation of Shibuya.

MAPPA will once again animate the series, with director Shōta Goshozono and scriptwriter Hiroshi Seko returning alongside the original voice cast. Junya Enoki reprises his role as Yuji, while Megumi Ogata returns as Yuta.

The continuity in production staff ensures Season 3 will maintain the style and intensity that have defined the franchise so far.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Legacy and Ongoing Success

The announcement of early screenings reflects the franchise's global popularity. In 2024, Jujutsu Kaisen was recognised by Guinness World Records as the most in-demand animated television series, reaching more than 128 times the demand of the average show. The manga has sold over 100 million copies and the anime has twice won the Crunchyroll Anime Award for Anime of the Year.

Alongside the anime, creator Gege Akutami will launch a new short series titled ≡-Modulo-, illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, in Weekly Shōnen Jump on 8 September 2025. This ensures that the Jujutsu Kaisen universe remains active in print as well as on screen.