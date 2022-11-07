A day after the High Court granted an injunction to prevent members of the Just Stop Oil organization from breaching the M25 on November 6, the Met Police initiated an operation against these climate change protestors.

The force arrested three people on Sunday on the grounds of planning public disruption. Though they lack evidence, the police are currently continuing to target those they suspect are about to carry out disorder on one of the world's largest orbital motorways.

The Assistant Commissioner, Matt Twist, stated that "Our investigation has strong reason to suspect the Just Stop Oil group intend to disrupt major motorway road networks which would risk serious harm to the public, with reckless action to obstruct the public on a large scale."

He also asked for the public's help in remaining vigilant and said, "if you see something suspicious or witness an attempt to cause disruption call 999 immediately."

The High Court's injunction subjects anyone who fixes themselves on any object or structure on M25, as well as anyone assisting them, to be held in contempt of court. Those affected by this could face imprisonment, an unlimited fine, and seizure of assets.

Though Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, said that the injunction would only tackle a "reckless minority of protesters," 677 arrests were already made by the Met Police from the end of September to October, with 111 of them charged.

According to Just Stop Oil,​ their members have been arrested nearly 2,000 times, while six of their supporters are currently in prison. They demand that "the UK government makes a statement that it will immediately halt all future licensing and consents for the exploration, development, and production of fossil fuels in the UK," according to their website.

"We will not be intimidated by changes to the law, we will not be stopped by private injunctions sought to silence peaceful people. Our supporters understand that these are irrelevant when set against mass starvation, slaughter, the loss of our rights, freedoms, and communities," the organization said in a recent statement.