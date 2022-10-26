In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Channel 4 recently released its newest addition to its "Truth and Dare Season" at 10 PM on Monday. Though the title makes it seem like pure nonsense, "My Massive Cock" is a documentary about men with extremely large penises and how this strange dilemma affects their daily lives.

The synopsis of the show reads, "An extra-large penis is an object of desire for many. But for some men, extra-large seriously complicates their lives and relationships, and penis reduction surgery seems the only answer."

The unique TV Special left viewers astonished as British men showed and revealed details about their genitalia, with some measuring up to 10.5 inches long. The documentary's guests shared the rough experiences they had to go through, due to their exceptionally large anatomy.

Scott said that his penis was 9.4 inches when erect—-a fact that his friends often objectified him for. He explained that it also affects his dating life, further stating that "People just want your attention because of your penis and not who you are." The 35-year-old also added that he has a nightly routine for his intimate area and regularly "moisturizes" it.

Joe, a guy with a 9.5 inches long penis when erect, shared his daily experiences of being abused because of it. "It's either don't go out, or someone stares at your cock," the 22-year-old stated. He recalled a job he didn't get into due to his "inappropriate behaviour" and "wrong attire" during the job interview. Joe also explained how he spends £200 each month on special briefs, which are thicker than his forearm and about "a twelfth of (his) height."

Matt had the largest one among the three, with a penis measuring over 10 and a half inches. The 39-year-old recounted how his attempts to find a partner online left him feeling fetishized. Because of this, he considered taking drastic measures, such as having the size of his genitalia medically reduced. "I don't see why I wouldn't consider losing four inches and be fine," Matt said. Though he travelled to meet with Dr. Nenad Djakovic to ask for a professional opinion on the matter, he decided not to go through with it in the end, due to "all of the risks."