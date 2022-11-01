Thirty-five-year-old Vyacheslav Matrosov has been released from prison a year early after he was convicted of killing his friend Oleg Sviridov repeatedly after the paedophile repeatedly sexually abused his then six-year-old daughter. He was released after only spending 6 months in captivity.

There was an overwhelming wave of sympathy in Russia for this father. When Matrosov was initially detained on suspicion of murder, this triggered public outcry throughout the country. Many were moved with compassion after learning what he had been accused of and many saw his actions to be justified as he was enraged after learning that his best friend was desecrating his young daughter.

Matrosov was a former rocket engine factory worker and was facing 15 years in prison if he had been charged with murder. Locals rallied up behind him and supported his release. Residents of the village of Pribrezhnaya raised money for his legal fees and a petition demanding that he should be fully acquitted was signed by 2,500 people.

Public support was especially high after his case was released to the world. Numerous people around the globe supported him for "saving our children by ridding us of a child sex attacker" after he was linked to the killing of the paedophile Sviridov.

He was convicted in April for "inciting a person to suicide... by threats or abuse" in the Krasnoglinsky Court in Samara and was sentenced to serve 18 months in a strict Russian penal colony. Investigators concluded Sviridov took his own life after he fought with Matrosov who secretly buried his corpse in an unmarked grave.

Matrosov cornered Sviridov after he found deplorable graphic footage on his friend's mobile phone that showed Sviridov forcing his six-year-old to perform a sex act on him. The young girl could be heard begging, "Oleg, that's enough, I can't take it anymore. I want to go home." Two other children are suspected of being Sviridov's victims as well.

Some claim that Oleg was first given a choice and an ultimatum before the two fought. He was given the option to go turn himself in and confess to the police of sexually abusing the girl or to face the unforgiving father's fury.

Upon being released, Vyacheslav Matrosov immediately posted a picture with his wife with the words: "Home. Love very much."