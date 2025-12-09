A sensational report by a US tabloid alleges that model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber is desperate to expand her family quickly in a last-ditch attempt to save her marriage to global superstar Justin Bieber.

The claim by Globe suggested that the 29-year-old is 'grappling to steady her psychologically struggling hubby, Justin,' and is now 'plotting a Band-Aid baby to shore up their shaky marriage'.

The celebrity power couple, who first married in September 2018, welcomed their first son, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

The explosive claims come amid an intense public scrutiny for the Biebers, compounded by Justin's years-long battle with mental and physical health issues.

While the couple recently celebrated their son's first birthday, and Hailey has publicly expressed her definite desire for a second child, the report suggests a darker motive, claiming the model hopes an additional baby may encourage Justin to walk the line.

The Claim: A Desperate Attempt to 'Shore Up' the Marriage

Globe reported that Justin Bieber's mental health remains precarious, alleging he is dealing with depression, alongside struggling with marijuana and prescription pills.

The singer is also said to have been 'grappling with the death of his beloved grandfather Bruce Dale'. This ongoing private struggle is reportedly what has prompted Hailey to consider a second child so soon after the birth of Jack Blues.

Hailey sees the 'Love Yourself' singer as 'fragile as a vase'. While the couple has already celebrated the arrival of their first child, who was born in August 2024, the report stresses that the model hopes a new baby will act as a stabilising influence, diverting her husband's focus and giving him a renewed sense of purpose. However, the report also features a chilling counter-claim, with an insider fearing that adding 'even more stress with a second child is the right way to keep him focused. It could push him over the edge!'.

Justin's Health Battles and Public Narrative

The claims narrative of a 'psychologically struggling' Justin is framed against a backdrop of verifiable public health and career setbacks.

The pop icon postponed his Justice World Tour in 2022 before ultimately cancelling the remaining dates in 2023. This decision followed his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome in early 2022, which caused temporary facial paralysis.

However, the reported private tension sits uneasily alongside the couple's public-facing life. Hailey, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, has been consistently vocal about her desire to have a large family, saying she 'definitely' wants more than one child.

She has even stated that having a second child would be easier, as she feels 'much more prepared to do it again' following her first experience of motherhood. These comments, while confirming her plans to expand the family, are now being interpreted through the lens of the tabloid's 'Band-Aid' claim.

The Pressure to Battle Rumours

The 'Band-Aid Baby' report is the latest in a series of sensational claims the couple has faced throughout their marriage. Despite welcoming their son and Hailey's flourishing beauty business, rumours of divorce and tension have persisted.

Whether Hailey's desire for another child stems from natural family planning or, as the report alleges, a desperate attempt to 'shore up' their marriage, remains unknown.

For now, the claims remain restricted to tabloid reporting, with no confirmation from the couple.