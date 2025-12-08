Justin Bieber has issued a startling warning to Apple after a software glitch on his iPhone interrupted his music, prompting the global superstar to challenge the tech giant publicly.

Even the most famous musicians aren't safe from frustrating device errors.

The Pop Star's iOS Fury

Justin Bieber has an issue with Apple that he wants to resolve. The music sensation went public on Thursday, using his Instagram account to criticise a familiar smartphone setting that has consistently interfered with his normal day-to-day activities.

Bieber used his post to deliver a very specific threat: 'If I hit this dictation button after sending a text and it beeps and stops my music one more time, I'm gonna find everyone at apple and put them in a rear naked choke hold.'

He added that even after deactivating the dictation feature, he still accidentally triggers the voice note function. The superstar believes the cause of the problem is simple: 'The send button should not have multiple functions in the same spot.'

Fans React: Quips and UI Quitting

Followers swiftly engaged with the singer's remarks. One user commented that although the 'Caption is sending me but honestly apple likes to complicate simple things.' A separate fan quipped: 'I just know they're going to screenshot, print, and hang this in their office.'

The artist shared the exact message on his X (formerly Twitter) profile, where the replies were full of equally humorous responses. One account user included a web address to an article from The Verge detailing Alan Dye, Apple's UI designer, resigning to join Meta.

Good news Bieber. The head of UI design at Apple just left to META.



There is hope:https://t.co/jTrfZlMpAw — AdTechGod ®️🍪 (@AdtechGod) December 6, 2025

That user told him: 'Good news, Bieber. The head of UI design at Apple just left to META. There is hope:'

Bad design doesn't go unpunished pic.twitter.com/H8qReiPBfL — Aibek Yegemberdin (@aibek_design) December 7, 2025

Separately, another individual uploaded a picture generated by artificial intelligence showing the musician applying a chokehold to Tim Cook, set in what appears to be an Apple store, with employees observing in stunned silence.

Tech Trouble to Personal Truths

It is important to highlight that neither Apple nor Cook has offered any reply to Bieber's statements on either Instagram or X. It is also worth recalling that in August, the 'Daisies' singer used his Instagram account to express his deep appreciation for Jesus and explained why he felt he did not merit 'forgiveness and love.'

He captioned the original post, '[G]rateful for a new day. [G]rateful for Jesus. he meets me every morning with forgiveness and love that I truly don't deserve.'

He then expressed that he was '[S]o grateful that he gives this love so freely, so graciously. Wouldn't be able to get thru the day without his love,' he added. 'It meets me at my lowest.'

Bieber had previously written: 'I'm just an average flawed guy. I've done things that have hurt others. I continue to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally. Yet I woke up this morning with another opportunity to grow and not be so selfish today.'

He then continued by writing: 'LOVE DRAWS US IN. LOVE DOESN'T CONDEMN. LOVE BELIEVES THE BEST. LOVE HOPES ALL THINGS AND ENDURES ALL THINGS. IT DOESN'T KEEP RECORD OF WRONG. LOVE HELPS U TO FORGIVE AND LOVE EVEN YOUR ENEMIES.'

Forgiveness and Flaws

Bieber subsequently made a different social media post, informing his audience: 'Sometimes I think I'm gonna get exposed if I tell people how selfish I am. Like if I admitted that, maybe people wouldn't like me or trust me.'

The artist famous for the song 'Baby' clarified that he believed being truthful about his selfish feelings would make him 'disqualified from the dreams I had of being included.' Yet, he also shared that the greater his honesty is about these matters, the more liberation he experiences.