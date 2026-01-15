Kai Cenat, the world's most-subscribed Twitch streamer, has revealed his motivation for embarking on a daily reading habit, citing a desire to mature and enhance his speaking skills. In a candid video that has gone viral, the 24-year-old explained how he dedicates 20 minutes each day to books, aiming to articulate himself better after recognising shortcomings in his vocabulary.

Fans have largely hailed this step as inspiring, viewing it as a genuine display of personal growth amid his high-profile career. This revelation comes as Cenat continues to dominate the streaming world, fresh off milestones like his record-breaking subscriber counts.

The Motivation Behind the Change

Cenat's decision stems from a period of self-reflection. He admitted that he felt the need to 'grow up' and improve how he communicates, particularly in his streams and public appearances. 'I feel like I need to mature more, bro. Like, I need to grow up, you feel me? That's why I started reading every day for like 20 minutes,' he said in the clip.

This shift follows a challenging phase where he took a break from streaming to focus on mental health, influenced by anime series like Naruto, which he credits with building his courage and providing escapism.

Kai Cenat said anime helped his mental health and that Naruto gave him courage



"Naruto is a prime example of someone who truly believes in chasing your dreams, following your heart and never giving up" pic.twitter.com/LhpVAXfFPK — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 23, 2025

Cenat, who dropped out of university to pursue content creation, now sees reading as a tool for levelling up his mind. His journey began quietly on a separate YouTube channel, Kai's Mind, where he documents personal development efforts, including learning to sew for his new clothing brand. This holistic approach to self-improvement has resonated widely, especially given his influence over millions of young followers.

Challenges and Public Scrutiny

The path hasn't been without hurdles. A clip showing Cenat struggling to pronounce 'spontaneity' while reading Atomic Habits sparked online debate.

Kai Cenat kept having to look up what certain words meant during his reading journey to become a better speaker 😭 pic.twitter.com/Pqr5im8u36 — yoxic (@yoxics) January 14, 2026

Some mocked the moment, but many defended him, emphasising that looking up unfamiliar words is a standard learning process. 'This is exactly what kids need to see. This is great influence actually,' posted one fan on X.

This is exactly what kids need to see. This is great influence actually. — ᴅɪᴍᴇᴡᴏʀᴋ🧪🥼 (@BeLiKeDime) January 14, 2026

Cenat himself addressed the issue, noting he frequently pauses to define terms as part of becoming a better speaker. Despite occasional backlash, the overall response has been positive, with supporters applauding his vulnerability. Merriam-Webster even chimed in approvingly.

This transparency contrasts with his past, marked by viral stunts. Cenat's focus on growth appears to be paying off, after breaking subscriber records in 2025 marathons. His evolution from prank videos to thoughtful content highlights a maturing entertainer navigating fame's pressures.

Broader Impact on Fans

Cenat's openness has sparked conversations about education and self-betterment among his audience, predominantly young people. By sharing his struggles, he normalises the idea that even successful figures continue learning. This is particularly poignant in an era where social media often portrays polished perfection.

Kai Cenat shares the reason why he decided to mature & start reading everyday 👀 pic.twitter.com/RYmDIcNfId — Slatt♱ (@SlatDontMiss) January 13, 2026

Fans have shared their own stories of picking up books inspired by him, fostering a community around personal development. His anime enthusiasm has also encouraged viewers to explore new interests, blending entertainment with motivation.

As Cenat continues this reading journey, his fans remain supportive, eager to see how it shapes his future content. With milestones like surpassing one million subscribers in 2025, his growth extends beyond the personal, influencing the streaming landscape.