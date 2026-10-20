Jaden J. Read, 24, has been charged under federal law after allegedly posting online threats to shoot President Donald Trump ahead of a Kansas campaign rally, US authorities say. The Kansas man was arrested in Clearwater on Saturday, 17 October 2026, following Facebook comments that allegedly mentioned ammunition and rooftops near the president's scheduled appearance.

Trump was due to visit Kansas on Monday, 19 October, to campaign for Republican Senator Roger Marshall. The investigation began after authorities received a tip about comments posted beneath local news coverage announcing the visit. Investigators then identified further posts allegedly threatening the president.

Threat Claims Over Facebook Posts Spark Federal Probe

According to the Department of Justice account cited in the Daily Mail's report, Crime Stoppers received information about Read's alleged comments on 15 October.

The messages appeared beneath a Facebook report by KAKE News announcing Trump's upcoming visit to the Wichita area.

One comment allegedly encouraged someone to shoot the president.

'Let's shoot Trump honestly, where's our shooter? I'm tired of living this money life,' Read allegedly wrote.

Another message appeared to suggest he had obtained ammunition and intended to kill Trump.

'I just got a 308 and 305 round and I'm killing this pedo,' the comment allegedly stated.

Although the messages referenced ammunition, the supplied reporting does not establish whether Read possessed a firearm or had acquired ammunition.

Investigators identified further comments on 17 October beneath a separate Facebook report by KWCH 12 News. These allegedly included statements suggesting Read would personally attack the president.

'Can we shoot him in Kansas please I will myself,' one comment read.

Approximately one minute later, another message allegedly referenced the location of Trump's speech and nearby rooftops.

'IK where your speech will be. Already mapped out roofs around. Finna get kirked since yall couldn't help him.'

The rooftop reference drew particular attention because of the circumstances surrounding an earlier assassination attempt against Trump.

However, the source does not establish whether Read had actually surveyed buildings or made preparations for an attack.

Kansas Arrest and Federal Charge Against Read

Federal authorities arrested Read in Clearwater on 17 October, following the investigation into his alleged Facebook activity.

He was subsequently placed in federal custody while awaiting a detention hearing.

Read faces a federal charge of threatening the president of the United States. If convicted, he could receive a prison sentence of up to five years.

The charge remains an allegation, and Read is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. The supplied report does not specify whether he has entered a plea.

US Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser, representing the District of Kansas, addressed the allegations and the legal limits of political expression.

Kriegshauser stressed that Americans have the right to express strong political opinions, but that freedom does not extend to threats of violence.

The investigation involves the US Secret Service, US Marshals Service, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol and Wichita Police Department.

The Secret Service is responsible for protecting the president, making alleged threats against Trump a matter for federal investigation.

The available reporting does not confirm whether investigators recovered weapons or other evidence suggesting preparations for an attack.

Alleged Threats Echo Deadly Pennsylvania Rally Shooting

Read's alleged references to rooftops recall the assassination attempt against Trump during a Pennsylvania campaign rally on 13 July 2024.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, fired eight rounds from an AR-15-style rifle after taking a position on a nearby building.

Trump suffered an injury to his right ear. Rally attendee Corey Comperatore was killed, while two other people were injured.

Crooks was subsequently shot dead by a Secret Service member.

Although the alleged Kansas threats contain a similar rooftop reference, the supplied reporting establishes no connection between Read and the Pennsylvania attacker.

Trump's Kansas rally was scheduled for 6pm on 19 October at Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City.

The president's appearance formed part of his campaign activity ahead of the 3 November midterm elections.

Marshall, the incumbent Republican senator, was seeking re-election against Democrat Adam Hamilton and Libertarian David Graham.

Read remained in federal custody awaiting a detention hearing, according to the report. No hearing date was provided.