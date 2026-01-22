Kim Kardashian has surprised fans by speaking openly about Taylor Swift, admitting she listens to the singer's music despite their long and public feud. The rare remark came on 21 January 2026 during an episode of her sister Khloé Kardashian's podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, recorded and released in the US.

Kardashian, the reality TV star and businesswoman best known for her past marriage to Kanye West, made the comment while discussing her personal music tastes. The brief exchange quickly drew attention because it marked one of the few positive things she has said about Swift in nearly a decade, and it came at a time when interest in their fractured history remains high.

Kim Kardashian Compliments Taylor Swift

The moment unfolded when Khloé Kardashian asked her sister whether people would be surprised to learn she listens to Taylor Swift. Kim Kardashian initially appeared cautious and replied, 'I think I've said it,' before her sister pressed her further. She then offered a clear compliment, calling Swift 'a super talented, great artist.'

Kardashian also revealed that some of Swift's earlier songs remain part of her regular listening. 'I have some of her older songs in my playlist,' she said, without naming specific tracks. She later explained that her interest is linked to her long-standing love of country music, naming artists such as Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and LeAnn Rimes as favourites.

The comments stood out because Kardashian has largely avoided praising Swift since their fallout in 2016. Media coverage described the remarks as her most direct and positive acknowledgement of the singer since that highly publicised dispute.

Are They Friends Now?

Despite the unexpected tone, Kardashian did not suggest that she and Swift are now friends. She made no reference to any personal contact, private reconciliation or ongoing relationship between them. Her remarks focused only on Swift's musical ability and past work.

Kardashian also avoided using language that would signal deeper admiration. She did not describe herself as a fan, nor did she comment on Swift's recent albums. This has left fans divided, with some interpreting the comments as a sign of maturity, while others see them as strictly neutral.

In 2019, Kardashian previously said she believed everyone involved had moved on. However, later statements from Swift indicate that the impact of the feud lasted far longer, making it unclear whether both sides see the situation the same way.

Kardashian-Swift Feud Explained

Their feud began in 2016, when Kanye West released the song 'Famous' while married to Kim Kardashian. The track included a lyric suggesting he had made Taylor Swift famous, referencing his interruption of her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Swift said she had not approved the full lyric, while West and Kardashian claimed she had.

Kardashian later shared edited footage of a phone call between West and Swift, which appeared to support their version of events. The release led to intense online backlash against Swift and dominated headlines at the time. In a 2023 TIME interview, after being named Person of the Year, Swift said the episode 'took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before.'

Although Kardashian stated years earlier that the situation was in the past, Swift's 2024 album 'The Tortured Poets Department' reignited discussion. One track, thanK you aIMee, was widely interpreted as referencing the feud. As of January 2026, neither woman has publicly confirmed that the dispute is fully resolved, giving Kardashian's latest comments added weight.