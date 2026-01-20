Kim Kardashian is reportedly weighing a major legal move involving her children's surnames, even after she and Kanye West appeared to reunite peacefully during the Christmas holidays. Radar Online claims Kardashian is considering removing West's name from their children's names: North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

The report says Kardashian is contemplating the change because she feels she has been parenting without consistent support from her ex-husband. An insider allegedly claimed Kardashian may even seek to change the children's last names to Kardashian, suggesting the situation has reached a breaking point behind the scenes.

That detail stands out because it signals something bigger than a typical celebrity rumour. A name change is a legal step that can reflect long-term planning, especially when custody and parental involvement are being questioned.

Why Kim Kardashian Reportedly Wants a Name Change

According to the same report, Kardashian believes the joint custody arrangement agreed after the divorce has not played out as expected in real life. She reportedly said it had been months since she had heard from West, which fed into frustrations over how parenting responsibilities have been shared.

If Kardashian is seriously exploring removing West from the children's surnames, it suggests she may be seeking more stability and control over her household. It also hints at a deeper shift in how she views West's role moving forward.

At this stage, it remains unclear how far Kardashian plans to take the idea legally. Still, even considering it points to a significant change in tone from simple co-parenting frustration to formal separation.

Kim And Kanye's Holiday Reunion Did Not Change Everything

While the name change story gained traction, TMZ reported a more positive development between the exes. TMZ said Kardashian and West spent time together with their children over the Christmas holidays, remained cordial, and were trying to focus on co-parenting. The report described it as a big step forward given their history, including years of tension and public conflict.

TMZ also suggested West has been reflecting on his past behaviour and working on himself. That report said he has spent time considering previous controversies and has been calmer recently, which may have helped ease tensions during the holidays.

That softer update, however, does not erase the issues Kardashian may still be dealing with privately. A holiday reunion can be meaningful for the children, yet it does not automatically resolve legal concerns or parenting disagreements that have been building over time.

What the Surname Change Could Mean for the Kids

Changing a child's surname is not just symbolic. It can affect identity, school records, future legal documents, and how the family is represented publicly. For Kardashian, it could also reflect a desire to create a clearer boundary between her home life and West's unpredictable public controversies.

There is also the reality that the Kardashian name carries its own global brand. If the children used only Kardashian as their surname, it could reinforce their connection to their mother's business empire and public identity. For Kardashian, that may feel like protection, especially as her children grow older in the spotlight.

At the same time, courts usually consider the child's best interests, including emotional well-being and connection to both parents. Any legal change would likely be complex and could become another contested issue if West objected.

Kanye West's Role Still Appears Complicated

The reports also offer mixed signals about West's presence in his children's lives. While one report claims Kardashian has been carrying the parenting load alone, TMZ described West as more involved recently in at least one area: North's social media and creative interests.

TMZ reported that West now approves of North sharing fun content online and has even encouraged her to post some of his songs and items. That matters because it suggests he still wants to be part of their world, even if Kardashian feels the overall co-parenting situation has not been consistent.

The bigger picture is messy. Kardashian and West may be able to put disagreements aside for a family holiday moment, yet deeper questions about stability, boundaries, and legal decisions may still be unresolved.

Where Things Go From Here

For now, Kardashian has not publicly confirmed she is pursuing a surname change. West has also not addressed the report directly. Still, the rumours underline how fragile their co-parenting dynamic remains, even after what looked like a holiday reset.

If Kardashian does take formal legal steps, it would mark one of the most serious moves since their divorce. It would also signal that peaceful moments do not necessarily change the direction of long-term decisions, especially when children are involved.

What happens next may depend on whether the recent holiday reconciliation leads to consistent co-parenting progress, or if Kardashian decides legal clarity is the only way to protect her family.