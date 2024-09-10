Karren Brady's Women in Business & Tech Expo, happening on Oct. 2-3, 2024, in ExCel London is the industry-leading free-to-attend hiring event for those who aspire to thrive in their professional careers and grow their businesses.

While more businesses are addressing the gender gap in technology, women only account for around 26% of people working in the sector. The technology and business sectors are being held back without diversity and equality.

Did you know the tech sector has a 'leaky pipeline' of recruits? While more women earn tech degrees, less than a third work in the field after graduation.

Whether you are a developer, analyst, engineer, programmer, data scientist in marketing, sales, or finance roles, or an aspiring tech professional, the award-winning female-led event provides inspiration, guidance, recruitment opportunities, and services to supercharge your professional journey at all stages within the technology and business sectors.

Women in Business & Tech Expo offers visitors the opportunity to:

find employers that empower their female workforce

learn how to progress in tech or enter the field

discover companies invested in the success of women at work

develop your brand

connect with organisations and leaders that champion women

launch a new business or franchise

explore new career options when returning after a break

learn how retraining, upskilling, and reskilling could change your career path

