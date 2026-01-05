The warning signs were always there. Labour never truly embraced the referendum result, and now, months into Sir Keir Starmer's premiership, it's becoming increasingly clear that the promised 'reset' with Europe comes with a caveat: the British public won't get a say in it.

The argument is not about sudden political change or parliamentary drama, but about a gradual shift in the UK's relationship with the European Union through a series of technical agreements. Taken together, critics say these moves amount to a reversal of Brexit.

When the 2016 referendum concluded, the choice was made. Love it or hate it, seventeen million people voted Leave, and the democratic result should have been final. Yet for years, establishment figures refused to accept that verdict. They demanded second referendums, staged parliamentary revolts, and treated Leave voters with open contempt. The irony is that this very obstruction has now emboldened a Labour government determined to undo Brexit, but without bothering to ask voters again.

As one observer put it, the EU has form here. Denmark rejected the Maastricht Treaty in 1992 and was forced back to the polls. Ireland rejected EU treaties twice before accepting them. Norway has voted against EU membership on two separate occasions, yet its elites continue to push. The pattern is clear: Brussels and its sympathisers simply don't accept 'no' as an answer.

The Deception Behind 'Market Access' Reforms

Starmer understands that another head-to-head referendum would shatter the country, so instead, he's pursued a far more insidious strategy. His government is reintegrating Britain into European structures through regulatory harmonisation, trade concessions, and defence partnerships, each presented as a discrete, technical matter rather than the wholesale reversal it represents.

The proposed EU youth mobility scheme, for instance, will supposedly grant 80 million Europeans the right to live and work in Britain. Officials insist this isn't free movement, but it's precisely the sort of incremental step that always precedes full free movement. Once the door opens, expanding access becomes inevitable.

More troubling still is the acceptance of Brussels rules on regulation, state aid, and employment law requirements masquerading as 'market access improvements'. Britain now follows EU legislation that parliament no longer influences, effectively surrendering legislative sovereignty. European courts are gaining quiet influence over British law, whilst Starmer refuses to rule out eventual full EU membership. This isn't democracy; it's technocratic drift disguised as pragmatism.

The parallels with the government's tax deception are unmistakable. During the election campaign, Starmer and Rachel Reeves claimed they'd raise taxes by merely £8.6billion. The true figure? £66billion. They deliberately obscured their intentions because they knew voters would reject the full truth. Now they're applying the same playbook to Europe, delivering sweeping change through stealth, betting that by the time voters notice, reintegration will be irreversible.

Why This Matters for Britain's Future

The cost of this stealth realignment extends beyond constitutional principle. A closer alignment with the EU's struggling economies will constrain Britain's ability to pursue independent trade agreements with faster-growing regions, undermining hopes of becoming a genuine global trading power. More immediately, Brexit's original promise is to set our own immigration rules, cut unnecessary regulation, and escape Brussels bureaucracy, which remains entirely unrealised.

Starmer is systematically surrendering the freedoms that the Leave campaign promised, one regulatory agreement at a time. He's reshaping defence policy, climate strategy, and industrial regulation to mirror European approaches, all without explicit public consent or parliamentary scrutiny.

The government is rewriting Britain's relationship with Europe whilst hoping the electorate remains distracted. When voters eventually wake up to what's happened, it will be far too late to reverse course. That, perhaps, is exactly how Labour prefers it.