Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that Jess Phillips, a Labour Home Office minister, deserves to be in prison after it was reported that she blocked requests for a public inquiry into sexual grooming gangs in Oldham.

The grooming gang scandal only came to light in the last decade, but in all likelihood has been going on since at least the 1990s and possibly even the 1970s.

Grooming gangs have been found to operate all over the country and are typically made up of Muslim men who generally target white English underage girls for rape and exploitation.

GB News has revealed that Phillips has responded to requests for an inquiry by the Oldham Council executive by saying in a letter, 'it is for Oldham Council alone to decide to commission an inquiry into child sexual exploitation locally, rather than for the Government to intervene.'

She added, 'I welcome the Council's resolution to do so, as set out in your letter, and to continue its important work with victims and survivors.'

Philips Condemned

Phillips decision was condemned by former prime minister Lizz Truss, who said on X, 'This is @jessphillips, the same Home Office Minister who excused masked Islamist thugs. Her title "Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls" is a perversion of the English language. It's clear whose side she is on.'

In response, Elon Musk, simply tweeted, 'She deserves to be in prison'.

Musk went on to say, that the real reason an inquiry will not be held is to protect current prime minister, Keir Starmer from scrutiny of his time as head of the Crown Prosecution Service.

'Who is the boss of Jess Phillips right now? Keir Stamer. The real reason she's refusing to investigate the rape gangs is that it would obviously lead to the blaming of Keir Stamer (head of the CPS at the time [of the grooming scandal]).'

Musk also called for the release of Tommy Robinson, a controversial political activist, who was one of the first people to raise the issue of Muslim grooming gangs, but also has convictions for assault, fraud and contempt of court.

1,400 English Girls Raped in Rotherham

The most notorious case is Rotherham, where it is believed that 1,400 English girls were constantly raped, abused and trafficked for sex by Muslim men. Police and social services helped to facilitate the abuse by ignoring the abuse and sometimes even siding with the abusers.

The victims, who were sometimes as young as 11 years old, where written off as prostitutes and in some cases fathers who found where their daughters were being held and tried to retrieve them, were arrested by the police.

Musk also commented on this aspect of the case, saying, 'Whoever ordered the arrest of fathers trying to protect their daughters from gang rape should be in prison for life'.