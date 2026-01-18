Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have finalised their divorce after many years of marriage. The couple, who share two daughters, finalised their divorce in just four months, a stark contrast to other couples in Hollywood. Sources revealed that the pair wanted to end things as amicably as possible.

However, reports suggest that their two daughters have been affected by the decision. A source recently told Page Six that the children have made it known that they are siding with their mother.

The End of a 19-Year Marriage

Urban and Kidman married in June 2006 in a romantic ceremony in Sydney, Australia. The country music star and the Oscar-winning actress were considered one of Hollywood's most stable couples, often speaking publicly about their devotion to each other and their family.

The couple share two daughters: Sunday Rose, born in 2008, and Faith Margaret, born in 2010 via surrogate.

Daughters' Reported Response

The source pointed out that Kidman has been spending time with her daughters since her divorce. They have been photographed travelling to different parts of the world, and their body language suggests they are closer than ever.

In contrast, Urban has not been photographed with his children. The source alleged that Sunday Rose and Isabella Jane could be avoiding their father after learning about rumours of a new girlfriend. Urban and his alleged new girlfriend have reportedly moved in together, though this remains unconfirmed.

'I hear Urban has someone, which is why the girls are publicly supporting mom. People think they are even living together. Look, teen girls love their dads, so there's a reason they're making it three against one,' the source said.

Breakup Album

Urban is reportedly working on a breakup album, which is slated for release sometime this year. Fans are anticipating the revelations that Urban will share through his music.

There are also some speculations claiming that the new album will include songs about his rumoured girlfriend, Karley Scott Collins.

A source told the Daily Mail that there is no proof that the two artists had an affair. If their romance is proven to be real, this means that they only started dating after Urban and Kidman announced their divorce.

Who is Karley Scott Collins?

Collins, 26, has been in the industry for many years. Before working as a singer, she first starred in the ABC series Once Upon a Time as Gretel.

At the age of nine, Collins fell in love with playing the guitar. She has not looked back ever since. Today, she is signed to Sony Music Nashville and has already released her debut album called Flight Risk.

Two years ago, she was also named as one of Urban's opening acts during his High and Alive tour. There are claims that the two developed a close friendship while working together on the tour.

Collins is also active on her social media accounts. She regularly shares photos and videos of herself. She has already amassed over 60,000 followers on Instagram alone.

As of writing, there is no concrete proof that Urban and Collins are dating or that they are living together. After all, the artists have not confirmed or denied the rumours. But since they are both adults, they can date whoever they want.