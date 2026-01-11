After 19 years of marriage and two children, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's relationship has come to an end. The Big Little Lies actress announced their divorce in September 2025, citing irreconcilable differences, but rumours have persisted that Urban was unfaithful.

Now, instead of focusing on the end of their years-long marriage, Kidman is reportedly channelling her hurt into a 'major revenge glow-up.' A source claims the actress is determined to show everyone, including her ex-husband, that she has come out of the split stronger than ever.

'Taking Back Her Power'

A source told OK! magazine that the only revenge that Kidman is thinking of is a 'major revenge glow-up.'

'Nicole's really been through it over the last few years. She did everything she could to make the marriage work, but Keith was already gone emotionally. Now she's turning all that hurt into motivation – she wants to look and feel incredible. It's her way of taking back her power and reminding everyone, including Keith, that she's come out of this stronger than ever,' the source said.

Kidman also finalised their divorce settlement as quickly as possible so she could prioritise not only herself, but her kids as well.

Divorce Settlement Reached

Unlike other couples in Hollywood, Kidman and Urban mutually agreed not to prolong their divorce settlement. This is why it only took them four months to reach an agreement.

While speaking with a publication, Sophie Jacobi-Parisi, a partner at Blank Rome's Matrimonial & Family Law Group, said that delays could be avoided if both parties agree to set aside their emotions and focus on what truly matters.

This is exactly what Kidman and Urban did. The couple agreed to split all their assets equally, and they also waived child support for their children. Kidman will spend more days with their daughters throughout the year.

'Each party indicates that he or she does not want to proceed with formal discovery, including completing interrogatories and requests for production of documents, or discovery depositions, that are designed to discover assets and debts,' their legal documents read.

Cheating Rumours

Last year, Urban sparked cheating rumours after he changed a lyric to his 'You'll Think of Me'song during his High and Alivetour in Nashville. The former American Idol judge changed the word 'baby' from his song to 'Maggie,' which was in reference to his 25-year-old touring guitarist, Maggie Baugh.

However, Urban also knew that the move would cause a major controversy, especially following his divorce from Kidman. So, he urged his audience not to read too much into the changes because he has been doing them for years.

As of writing, Urban has never directly confirmed or denied the real status of his relationship with Baugh. But last year, a source told People that he was the first one who wanted out of his marriage. Kidman, on the other hand, reportedly wanted to save their union, but Urban's foot was already out the door.

'Their split is turning dramatic. Nicole's hurt and feels betrayed,' a source said at the time.

Four months later, it seems that all is well with Kidman and Urban separately.