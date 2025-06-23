TV personality Kelsey Parker, aged 34, is once again in the spotlight following the tragic stillbirth of her baby boy. While headlines have covered the announcement, less attention has been paid to the public scrutiny she has faced throughout her grief journey.

Baby Phoenix: A Heartbreaking Loss

On 22 June 2025, Kelsey Parker confirmed via Instagram that her son, Phoenix Parker-Lindsay, had been stillborn one week before his due date. In the post, she shared a short poem and requested privacy for her family during this difficult time.

Phoenix was Kelsey's third child and her first with partner Will Lindsay. She has two children, Aurelia and Bodhi, from her marriage to The Wanted singer Tom Parker, who passed away in 2022 after a battle with brain cancer.

Online Abuse Adds to the Pain

Following the announcement of her pregnancy earlier this year, Parker received backlash online. As reported by The Sun, some users accused her of 'moving on too quickly' and even said she 'makes them sick' for having another baby with a new partner. Others suggested her actions were disrespectful to her late husband's memory.

The criticism was largely directed at her relationship with Will Lindsay, who has taken on a supportive role in her children's lives. In response to the trolling, Parker said her children 'deserve a sibling' and expressed her disappointment at the negativity she received during an already emotionally sensitive time.

Navigating Pregnancy After Loss

Pregnancy after a previous loss often comes with emotional and psychological challenges. Health experts note that individuals may experience heightened anxiety, fear, and conflicting emotions throughout such pregnancies.

Naming a stillborn child, as Kelsey Parker did with Phoenix, is consistent with grief psychology practices such as the 'continuing bonds' theory. This approach acknowledges the child as part of the family and supports ongoing emotional connection, rather than encouraging emotional detachment.

The Pressure of Grieving in Public

Kelsey Parker has faced repeated public and media attention over her personal life since Tom Parker's death. Her current relationship with Will Lindsay, 27, and their efforts to form a blended family have been heavily scrutinised online, particularly on gossip forums and social media platforms where grieving behaviour is often unfairly analysed.

In a conversation with We Need to Talk with Paul Brunson earlier this year, Parker reflected: 'There's no rulebook for grief... grief doesn't hit you immediately... it was actually after the first anniversary that I really started to grieve,' describing grief as nonlinear and coexisting with moving forward.

Who Is Kelsey Parker?

Kelsey Parker is a British television personality best known as the widow of The Wanted singer Tom Parker. Since his passing in 2022 from a brain tumor, she has remained in the public eye while raising their two children and speaking openly about her experience with grief.

In recent years, Parker began a new chapter with her partner Will Lindsay, as they worked to build a blended family. Her openness about personal loss, motherhood, and moving forward has made her a public figure often associated with resilience and mental health awareness. The stillbirth of her son, Phoenix, marks another deeply personal moment shared with the public, further highlighting the challenges of grieving under public scrutiny.