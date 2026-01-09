Kendall Jenner, the most private member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, has broken her silence to shut down longstanding speculation surrounding her sexual orientation, stating that if she were gay, she would have come out by now.

The supermodel addressed the persistent rumours on a recent podcast, providing a direct response to years of online debate. She clarified that while she supports the LGBTQ+ community, the assumptions about her own sexuality are unfounded.

'I Can Speak For Myself Here'

In a recent interview, Kendall Jenner addressed the recurring whispers that she is a lesbian. The Kardashians star made it clear that the assumptions about her sexuality are unfounded.

'There's the whole side of the internet that thinks I'm a lesbian,' Jenner said on Friday's episode of Owen Thiele's In Your Dreams podcast.

The 30-year-old model acknowledged that 'coming out is not easy' for gay people. However, if she were part of the LGBTQ+ community, she would have come out a long time ago.

'I can speak for myself here, and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I'd be out if I was,' Jenner added, stressing that she would want to live her life, so she would definitely come out.

Jenner admitted she was aware of narratives claiming she was hiding her sexual preference because it was 'bad for business.' She reiterated that she is straight.

'All's to say, as of today, I am not [gay],' the reality star added. 'I don't think I will be, but I'm not closing doors to experiences in life.'

'I'm All Down for Experience'

Kendall Jenner believed many questioned her sexuality because, unlike her other sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, she wasn't as open about her dating life. In a 2018 interview with Vogue, Jenner was asked if she was gay, and she said, 'It was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy.'

She admitted that she wanted to be 'low-key' with men she was dating and would sneak around with them. At the time, she confirmed that she was dating former LA Clippers power forward Blake Griffin.

In the same interview, she clarified that if she were not dating Griffin and were heterosexual, she would have come out. She explained, however, it wasn't the case, but teased she was 'down for experience.'

'I don't think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don't know!' Jenner said at the time. 'Who knows?! I'm all down for experience—not against it whatsoever—but I've never been there before.'

Jenner's High-Profile Romances

Despite the rumours, Jenner's dating history is populated by several high-profile men from the worlds of sports and music. She has been linked to One Direction star Harry Styles and rappers A$AP Rocky and Bad Bunny in the past, though she rarely confirmed her relationships with them.

Her preference for athletes became a topic of discussion when she dated NBA players Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, and Devin Booker. Jenner had an on-again, off-again relationship with Devin from 2020 to February 2025.

Jenner has recently been spotted on multiple outings with perfume mogul Ben Gorham, sparking rumours they are together. The pair was seen shopping in Los Angeles in December 2025, per Page Six, and were also spotted in West Hollywood in September and Paris in October, the Daily Mail reported.