Popular K-pop star Kyuhyun sustained injuries during a struggle with a knife-wielding woman in the dressing room of a theatre in Seoul on Sunday.

The woman broke into the room when Kyuhyun, a member of the boy band Super Junior, was interacting with his co-actors after the performance of the Korean-language adaptation of Ben-Hur at a theater in western Seoul's Gangseo district.

He sustained a cut on his finger while trying to restrain the woman. "While he was in the dressing room, Kyuhyun encountered an outsider who caused distress to other actors," his agency, Antenna Music, said in a statement on Monday.

"In the course of restraining the intruder, he had a minor abrasion on his finger," reads an excerpt from the statement.

"He was immediately treated on the spot and is currently in good health, fully capable of continuing his regular activities. We express our gratitude to all the devoted fans for their genuine concern. Rest assured, we remain committed to supporting the artist".

The woman was arrested by the police on the same day. The police have also launched an investigation to find out how she got the weapon.

According to a report in The Independent, the woman, who is in her 30s, has not done something like this in the past. The police are also trying to find out if she suffers from any mental health issues.

According to the police, the woman had approached Park Eun Tae, claiming to be a fan. The situation spiralled out of control when Kyuhyun tried to prevent the attack. Thousands of his fans took to social media later to praise the actor's act of bravery.

"I'm a very sensitive and emotional person...I can't believe some woman had a knife and hurt Kyuhyun...I'm glad he didn't get hurt very badly...I'm sure he's in shock...I hope he feels better soon...#KYUHYUN," wrote a user on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Another wrote: "A crazy fan barged into the backstage of a musical theatre and stab an actor with a knife, Kyuhyun tried to save his friend and got injured instead! #Kyuhyun. Crazy, you're only ONE in a millions of fans in the world, your idol wont recognize you, wake up."

"Glad kyuhyun is fine 🥺 the way he didn't think twice and went to protect other people's [sic] before himself is really admirable. he made sure that the rest of the cast and staff are safe by grabbing the knife before she attack anyone else.. our baby maknae deserves all the respect)," wrote another.

Kyuhyun is the lead actor in a Korean-language version of the Ben-Hur musical. The musical drama tells the story of a fictional Jewish hero. He is also set to appear as a judge in the hit South Korean music show Sing Again.