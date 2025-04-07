For the past few months, the South Korean entertainment industry has been experiencing a dark period, and it seems like there is no escape from the shadows of past controversies. After the passing of Kim Sae Ron, back-to-back scandals and allegations against South Korean actors have become less surprising. The latest to join the list is actress Seo Yea-ji, who has found herself thrust back into the public eye.

Seo Yea-ji, once a successful and celebrated actress, chose to stay away from the spotlight after facing a string of allegations in 2021. However, recent developments related to actor Kim Soo hyun, who is also a former co-star of Seo Yea-ji, have dragged old controversies to the present, drawing attention to the actress's turbulent past.

Seo Yea-ji Had A Rocky Reputation

With her breakthrough roles in hit Korean shows like Save Me (2017) and It's Okay Not To Be Okay (2020), Seo Yea-ji cemented her name as one of South Korea's top actresses. However, in 2021, her career plummeted after being hit by a series of allegations.

Seo Yea-ji was accused of mistreating staff, falsifying her academic credentials, and pressuring her then-boyfriend actor Kim Jung hyun to cut romantic scenes in a previous drama.

In addition to these claims, Seo's name was also linked romantically with actor Kim Soo hyun and Lee Ro-be, the co-founder of Kim Soo hyun's agency, Goldmedalist. After facing these distressing allegations and the backlash, Seo was forced to take a prolonged hiatus from the public eye.

The Kim Soo-hyun Connection

Kim Soo-hyun's name is already in the spotlight due to his recent press conference, during which he opened up about his relationship with Late actress Kim Sae Ron. However, Seo Yea-ji's link with the actor has been reignited primarily due to ongoing legal proceedings involving Seo's current agency, Sublime.

According to reports, the allegations originate from a former employee of Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Goldmedalist. In an official statement, the agency said: 'To address malicious slander, the spread of false information, and other criminal acts directed at Seo Ye Ji, we formed a dedicated team and lodged our first complaint against malicious commenters at Gangnam Police Station in January.'

The agency also added that it would not tolerate further attempts to tarnish Seo's reputation, promising strong legal responses to future incidents. Since her name was being dragged in the latest controversy, Seo directly addresses the rumours on her fan cafe. On 13 March, she replied to a worried fan in frustration and said, 'My dearest yeyes, I'm only human. So this has been overwhelming and stressful, and I'm so sick and tired of it all. It saddens me and suffocates me. I've been holding back and back but I ended up responding to this comment. I deleted it, though.'

Seo went on to clear up speculations about her connection with Kim Soo-hyun and his cousin. 'I wish people would please stop. I am in no way affiliated with him and his cousin. I don't even know why I have to explain myself, but I'm just extra frustrated tonight.' She later deleted her post.

Seo Yea-ji's Latest Variety Show Comeback

On the bright side, Seo Yea Ji is trying to start fresh after her hiatus, and in order to begin her new journey she recently appeared on a Variety show, Huh Young Man's Food Travel. The show involves guests to go on a culinary adventure with host Huh Young-man.

The episode was aired on 30 March, and the audience got to see a fun and happy side of Seo after the whole backlash. However, the actress, while on the show, addresses the mental stress that she went through from the scrutiny. 'Sometimes I receive a lot of stress from misconceptions that spread even when I've said nothing at all,' she said.

From her comments, it's evident that the recent developments seem to be taking a toll on Seo Yea Ji, who is focusing hard on her comeback and career. Meanwhile, it doesn't look like the Kim Soo Hyun—Kim Sae Ron controversy is reaching an end anytime soon since the actor and Kim Sae Ron's family are expected to face each other in court.