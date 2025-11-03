Kimberly-Clark has confirmed plans to acquire Kenvue Inc. in a landmark deal poised to transform the consumer goods industry. Based on the Kleenex maker's closing share price on 31 October 2025, the acquisition carries an estimated value of £37 billion ($48.7 billion).

According to AP News, the agreement specifies that Kimberly-Clark shareholders will hold approximately 54 per cent of the combined company, while Kenvue investors will retain the remaining 46 per cent. The transaction is widely regarded as one of the year's largest corporate takeovers.

Merging Two of the World's Most Recognisable Brand Lineups

Kenvue houses a lineup of widely recognised consumer brands, including Tylenol, Listerine, Neutrogena, Aveeno and Band-Aid. On the other hand, the Irving, Texas–headquartered Kimberly-Clark is home to major household names such as Kleenex, Kotex and Huggies - products distributed in more than 175 countries across the globe.

By bringing these powerhouse brands together under one roof, the merged company is expected to generate roughly £24 billion ($32 billion) in annual revenue. Consolidating such trusted consumer names in a single portfolio is also anticipated to make shopping more convenient for consumers, offering easier access to products they have been relying on.

Why Kimberly-Clark Agreed to Buy Kenvue

The decision to acquire the Tylenol maker aligns with Kimberly-Clark's strategy to reshape its operations and strengthen its presence in the consumer health space. The merger also marks a significant move toward expanding beyond its traditional personal care categories, allowing the company to broaden its health and wellness portfolio.

'We are excited to bring together two iconic companies to create a global health and wellness leader,' Kimberly-Clark Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Hsu said in a press release.

'Over the last several years, Kimberly-Clark has undertaken a significant transformation to pivot our portfolio to higher-growth, higher-margin businesses while rewiring our organization to work smarter and faster. We have built the foundation and this transaction is a powerful next step in our journey.'

Kevnue's Chairman of the Board, Larry Merlo, added, 'Bringing together Kenvue and Kimberly-Clark creates a uniquely positioned global leader in consumer health with a broader range of new growth opportunities ahead.'

Enhanced Consumer Trust and Broader Global Reach

Kimberly-Clark's core products - diapers, wipes and tissues - are markets facing stiff competition. The acquisition of Kenvue is a crucial step for the company, especially because it aims to accelerate growth within the consumer health category. Also, Kenvue's brands carry strong recognition, global presence and trusted reputations so their addition can significantly boost Kimberly-Clark's worldwide reach.

Meanwhile, the buyout deal is expected to close within the second half of 2026.