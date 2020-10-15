Bacterial contamination can wreak havoc on human health. Thankfully, there are responsible companies that would readily issue a recall upon signs of possible contamination.

Kimberly-Clark, a well-known manufacturer of personal care items, issued a recall of its Cottonelle Flushable Wipes, as well as Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes after it discovered possible contamination of the products by the pluralibacter gergovaie bacteria. The lots in question were those that were manufactured between Feb. 7 to Sep. 14, this year. The pluralibacter gergovaie bacteria is known to cause infection in humans. It is also regarded as a part of the normal intestinal flora and it is likewise naturally occurring in the environment.

The recall noted that those who have a weak immune system were at a higher risk of getting infected. The company stated that there was a low rate of non-serious complaints like minor infection and irritation for the affected wipes concerned. The company explicitly said that there were no other products that were affected by the recall.

In the past months, several voluntary recalls were made by different companies, denoting the sense of responsibility and care that they have for their customers.

Several recalls were made due to the presence of salmonella in food. Red Monkey Foods Inc. issued a recall of parsley due to salmonella. It was part of the recall already initiated by High Quality Organics. This came about after they found that a sample was tested by a customer and discovered that it was contaminated with salmonella.

Previously, another salmonella-related recall was also issued and it was because of contaminated onions. The supplier of the onions, Thomson International, Inc., issued a recall of red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions. These onions were sold in 50 states, including the District of Columbia and Canada.

Aside from recalls pertaining to food, there were also recalls made on drugs. Just this week, Marksans Pharma Limited, a company that manufactures medications, issued a recall of one of its diabetes drugs, metformin, after they found that the drug had high levels of a carcinogenic agent NDMA. The acceptable daily limit for it is just 96 nanograms, but the drug gave a higher dose, prompting the recall.