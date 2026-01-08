Kit Harington has firmly ruled out returning to the world of Game of Thrones, even in audio form, while moving forward with a new role in the Harry Potter franchise.

In an interview cited by Koimoi, Harington dismissed the idea of voicing Jon Snow in a potential Game of Thrones audiobook. The actor was asked if he would consider lending his voice to the character again and responded bluntly.

'No, god no. I don't wanna go anywhere near it,' Harington said, making it clear that his chapter as Jon Snow is closed.

He explained that playing the character from 2011 until the show ended in 2019 required an intense emotional and physical commitment. By the time the series wrapped, he felt exhausted and ready to step away permanently.

Why the Jon Snow Spin-Off Appears Dead

Harington's comments also cast further doubt on the long rumoured Jon Snow spin-off, which was first reported to be in development in 2022. While HBO never officially cancelled the project, insiders later suggested the idea was shelved after writers struggled to find the right story.

Harington has acknowledged that the demands of Game of Thrones affected him deeply. He has previously spoken about struggling with alcohol and mental health issues during the later seasons, describing the period as overwhelming. Those experiences now appear central to his refusal to revisit the role in any format.

As a result, Jon Snow is unlikely to feature in the future of the franchise, even as HBO continues to expand the universe with House of the Dragon and the upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

A New Fantasy Chapter With Gilderoy Lockhart

While distancing himself from Westeros, Harington is embracing another famous fantasy world. According to Variety, he has joined Audible's Harry Potter audiobook series, voicing Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Harington described himself as a lifelong fan of the books, saying he grew up alongside the characters and regularly listens to the audiobooks. He said taking on Lockhart was an easy decision, calling the character fun, exaggerated and entertaining.

Lockhart, previously portrayed by Kenneth Branagh in the films, is a vain and self obsessed wizard whose charm masks his incompetence. Harington has said he enjoyed leaning into those traits, noting that the character works as a warning about ego and self deception, particularly in creative careers.

Moving Beyond Franchise Identity

The Harry Potter audiobook role reflects a shift in how Harington approaches major franchises. Unlike his decade long commitment to Game of Thrones, Lockhart is a contained and playful performance that does not carry the same personal weight.

Harington is also focusing on other projects, including a gothic horror film titled The Dreadful and a BBC adaptation of A Tale of Two Cities, in which he also serves as an executive producer. These choices suggest a deliberate move toward varied roles rather than returning to characters that defined his early career.

For fans hoping for a Jon Snow comeback, Harington's stance leaves little room for doubt. He remains proud of the role that made him famous, yet he is no longer interested in revisiting it. Instead, he appears focused on building a future that looks forward rather than back.