HBO Max's upcoming prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is expanding the Game of Thrones universe by drawing a direct line between one of its new central characters and fan favourite Brienne of Tarth.

The connection was highlighted during a panel at CCXP25 in Brazil, where cast members discussed the series and unveiled a new trailer. The moment added fresh context to George R.R. Martin's long-standing Westerosi lore and offered viewers a familiar emotional anchor as the franchise moves into a smaller, character-driven story.

Dunk Performance Inspired by Brienne of Tarth

Peter Claffey, who stars as Ser Duncan the Tall, confirmed that his portrayal of the earnest hedge knight was influenced by Gwendoline Christie's performance as Brienne of Tarth. Speaking at the event, Claffey said he admired Christie's interpretation of honour, duty, and quiet resilience in the original series.

According to IGN's report on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and the Brienne of Tarth connection, Claffey pointed out that both characters share a deep commitment to chivalry and doing what is right, even when it places them at odds with the world around them.

That influence carries added weight following George R.R. Martin's confirmation that Dunk is Brienne's ancestor, formally linking the two characters across generations.

Lineage Adds Emotional Depth to the Prequel

The ancestral link does more than satisfy lore enthusiasts. It reframes Dunk's journey as part of a broader legacy of knighthood that later defines House Tarth. Brienne's struggles in Game of Thrones often centred on honour in a society that rejected her. Dunk's story now appears to lay the groundwork for that same moral code.

This connection also helps bridge eras within the franchise. Rather than relying on dragons or large-scale warfare, the prequel uses lineage and character traits to deepen continuity across the timeline.

A Smaller, Character-Led Westeros Story

Set roughly 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms follows Dunk and his young squire Egg during a period when the Targaryens still rule Westeros. The story is adapted from Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas and focuses on life beyond the great houses.

As detailed in TVLine's overview of everything we know about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the series adopts a lighter tone with lower stakes. Showrunner Ira Parker has said the goal was to create a story that feels necessary to the franchise rather than a repetition of past spectacles.

Martin himself has praised the adaptation for staying faithful to the spirit of the books. He has described the show as a character piece centred on honour and duty, with no dragons or massive battles driving the plot.

Cast and Setting Signal a Different Kind of Prequel

Alongside Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell stars as Egg, the young boy who later becomes King Aegon V Targaryen. The supporting cast includes Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, and Sam Spruell, rounding out a roster that reflects Westeros' political landscape during a quieter era.

The absence of familiar characters from Game of Thrones is intentional. However, recognisable family names and inherited values offer subtle continuity for longtime fans.

Why the Brienne Connection Matters

By tying Dunk directly to Brienne of Tarth, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms reinforces the idea that honour survives across generations, even when the world changes. It also gives fans a familiar emotional thread to follow as the franchise explores new corners of Westeros.

When the six-episode first season premieres on 18 January 2026, viewers will not just meet new heroes. They will see the roots of a legacy that helped define one of Game of Thrones most beloved characters.