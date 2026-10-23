Kristen Bell is being candid about the challenges of raising her children as they navigate adolescence.

Despite her successful career in Hollywood, the actress admitted that motherhood had brought a lot of anguish and tears, especially as her children experience the changes that come with puberty.

Bell, who shares daughters Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 11, with her husband, Dax Shepard, has been open about discussing the realities of parenthood.

Kristen Bell Shares the Emotional Toll Parenting Is Taking on Her

Bell admitted that parenting is extremely demanding when children begin experiencing the physical and emotional changes that occur during adolescence.

The Frozen actress recently revealed that her celebrity status does little to prepare her for those difficult moments.

In a 22 October interview with Bustle, she acknowledged that raising her daughters sometimes brought her to tears, despite her best efforts.

'Do not think because I am on your television that it is easy for me. It's brutal. I cry weekly,' she confessed.

She also addressed the isolation parents can experience when their children start behaving differently. Bell explained that difficult moments may leave parents questioning whether other families face similar situations. However, she reassured parents that these experiences are not unique to any particular household.

She has also previously expressed similar feelings about motherhood. In a birthday tribute to Lincoln, she described parenting as 'both the hardest and best thing I've ever done'.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Are Very Cautious About Their Children's Safety Online

While Bell is open about sharing her experiences with parenting online, she and Shepard are vigilant about protecting their daughters from media attention and the entertainment industry.

The couple deliberately avoids making their daughters' identities a regular feature of their online presence.

Bell occasionally posts glimpses of her family life on social media, but photos that include her children are deliberately concealed to prevent unnecessary attention.

During her conversation with Bustle, Bell explained that protecting her children takes precedence over public curiosity. 'My main job in life is to protect those two,' she said.

The actress acknowledged that her attitude towards sharing family moments had changed as her children grew. Although she previously felt comfortable sharing childhood memories, she began considering the consequences of doing so.

'There's someone else in the mix, and you have to have enough self-awareness and consideration to consider that person,' she explained.

She emphasised that her daughters' feelings must guide decisions about what the family makes public, even when fans are curious about their lives.

Kristen Bell's Husband Offered To Freeze Their Daughter's Eggs When She Turns 18

While Bell has been open about the challenges of raising her daughters, her husband, Shepard, recently revealed an unusual conversation he had with their youngest child, Delta, about motherhood.

On the 5 January episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, he shared that Delta had expressed excitement about having children someday. Rather than dismissing her wishes, he encouraged the conversation and asked when she imagined becoming a mother.

When Shepard suggested she wait until her late 30s or early 40s, he offered to preserve her options.

'I said, "If you want to, we'll freeze your eggs when you're 18. I'll pay for you to get your eggs frozen so you don't have to think about that,"' he explained.

He also acknowledged that the offer reflected financial advantages unavailable to many families. He suggested that the flexibility it could provide would allow their daughters to pursue their careers without worrying about starting a family early.

Kristen Bell Says Her Daughters Rarely Approve Her Outfits

While Kristen Bell is accustomed to dressing for public appearances, her daughters do not seem to approve of her style.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Bell revealed that she and her daughters regularly borrow personal items from each other. Bell sometimes shares items from their beauty collection with them and uses products from her children's collection when she needs something.

'I know all the pimple patches are kept in their bedroom, so when I need them, I go in there. We do share all the same hair care stuff, like our brushes and our shampoos,' she shared.

However, this does not mean her children appreciate her wardrobe. She revealed that they sometimes borrow items from her wardrobe but rarely compliment her outfits.

'Sometimes a cosy sweater will be missing, but overall, they're never, like, "Great fit, Mom,"' she shared.

Bell has made it clear that she will do anything to ensure the safety of her daughters, even if it is sometimes thankless.