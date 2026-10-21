North West, daughter of rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, is making waves on the internet following a new appearance in a TikTok video.

The 13-year-old, who often experiments with bold fashion choices, appeared in a video sporting dyed blue hair and dark make-up. However, a striking fake neck piercing visible in the video drew considerable backlash against the teenager.

North West's Neck Piercing Drew the Attention of Her Viewers

North West's new TikTok video showed her head-to-toe transformation, which leaned into a gothic aesthetic. The outfit included long black artificial nails, blackened teeth and heavy eye make-up.

While moving the camera to show her outfit, she mouthed along to Hoobastank's 'The Reason'.

The most striking detail in her get-up was her neck piercing, which stood out from her other accessories. This led viewers to question whether North's fashion experiment had gone too far.

TikTok users were quick to criticise her appearance and choices. One linked her look to the separation between her parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, saying, 'This is how much a divorce can affect a child.'

Another feared that North was embracing too much darkness for her age, writing, 'I love you and hope u see this comment but I think for your age you're going into too much darkness you are beautiful you don't need that darkness be a bright beautiful queen you are.'

One person compared her to Beyoncé's daughter, saying, 'Take inspiration from Beyoncé's child; she is well-behaved.'

A separate commenter questioned her appearance and age. 'How does she look like she's in her 20s? I'm 17 and she looks way older than me.'

North West's Experimental Look Also Wins Fans Despite Backlash

Despite the criticism, some fans praised North's look and pushed back against the negative reactions.

One fan admitted, 'I love the random piercings she has; they look cool on her. It makes me jealous.' Another was sceptical of the criticism North was receiving, saying, 'I don't understand the hate on her she's expressing herself why do people care so damn much?'

Some fans enthusiastically suggested that North get even more piercings. 'YOU SHOULD GET AN ANTI EYEBROW PIERCING PLEASE ON YOUR RIGHT SIDE IT WOULD BE SOOOOOOOO CUTE OMG,' wrote one user.

Another user connected with her appearance, saying, 'I don't get people hating on her? She's literally everything I wanted to be when I was 13 lmao.'

Kim Kardashian Reveals That She Limits North West's Thirst for Fame

While North West's notoriety and fashion choices drew public scrutiny, Kim Kardashian revealed that her daughter's self-expression exists alongside limits set by her.

In an October interview with The Sunday Times, Kardashian revealed North's appetite for fame and public-facing projects.

'My little ones come around when I'm filming, but they don't really do storylines,' Kardashian explained, adding, 'North loves it a little bit more than the rest. I hold her back.'

The mother of four explained that the 13-year-old wanted to pursue projects in front of an audience, but the family tried to 'savour those moments' and avoided accepting every opportunity.

Kardashian also said that she and Kanye often communicated better about North's music and made sure they were 'aligned' on projects they approved.