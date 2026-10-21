Lifestyle influencer Jennifer Burnham has received a wave of online criticism after sharing outfit-related content days after announcing the death of her four-year-old son, Baxter, prompting supporters to remind critics that grief looks different for everyone.

Burnham, who shares lifestyle, fashion, cooking and motherhood content on Instagram, revealed on 12 October 2026 that her son had died on 5 October. Her heartbreaking announcement described Baxter as her 'dream come true' and recalled his love of cars, chocolate chip cookies, karate and spending time with his family.

However, some social media users questioned her decision to resume posting outfit-of-the-day (OOTD) content and product links so soon after the loss. The backlash has since sparked a wider debate about bereavement, influencer work and whether strangers should judge how a grieving parent chooses to cope.

Mum Faces Backlash Over OOTD Content

The controversy gained traction on Reddit after users discussed Burnham's social media activity following her son's death.

Some commenters expressed disbelief that she had returned to posting outfit links so soon after sharing the news. Others questioned whether continuing to publish promotional content was appropriate while her family was grieving.

One critic argued that the timing of the posts felt uncomfortable, particularly because the content included links that could potentially generate income.

Another commenter suggested that the issue was not Burnham getting dressed or attempting to maintain a routine, but the decision to share monetised content so soon after the tragedy.

The criticism quickly spread beyond the original discussion, with users debating whether influencers should take an extended break from social media following a personal loss. However, the reaction has also drawn criticism of its own, with supporters arguing that people cannot determine the depth of someone's grief from their Instagram posts.

'We All Grieve Differently'

Defenders of Burnham have pointed out that grief does not follow a universal timeline, and returning to everyday activities does not necessarily mean someone is no longer mourning.

Some supporters argued that maintaining a routine or continuing to work can help grieving people cope with an overwhelming situation. Others noted that content creation is Burnham's profession, meaning that posting may be connected to her family's financial circumstances as well as her personal coping process.

The sentiment behind 'we all grieve differently' has become central to the discussion, with supporters urging people to show compassion rather than scrutinise a mother's behaviour during one of the most devastating periods of her life.

Influencers who earn money through affiliate links and sponsored content may also face practical pressures that are not immediately visible to their audiences.

Nevertheless, whether Burnham personally feels ready to continue posting is something only she can determine. Her online activity alone cannot establish how she is processing her loss.

Jennifer Burnham Reveals Son's Cancer Diagnosis

In a subsequent video posted on 15 October, Burnham shared more details about Baxter's final months, explaining that he had been diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

She said the family initially sought medical attention after noticing that his left eye had begun crossing. Although doctors initially suspected strabismus, an MRI before a planned eye procedure revealed a brain tumour.

The diagnosis dramatically changed the family's lives. Burnham explained that the tumour was in the brainstem and was inoperable, making it incurable. She and her husband, Bryce, pursued treatment options, including surgery to remove part of the tumour and proton radiation. Despite their efforts, Baxter died on 5 October.

Burnham described the experience as a parent's worst nightmare and expressed the difficulty of imagining life without her son.

Online Judgement Raises Questions About Grief

The debate surrounding Burnham highlights how quickly social media users can form conclusions about someone else's private experience based on a handful of posts. While critics are entitled to discuss the commercial side of influencer culture, supporters argue that the loss of a child should be approached with particular sensitivity.

There is no single correct way to mourn, and returning to work, getting dressed or sharing content does not automatically indicate that someone is unaffected by a tragedy. For Burnham, the loss of Baxter is a deeply personal experience that will extend far beyond the attention surrounding her social media accounts.

As the discussion continues, her supporters are asking critics to remember that a grieving parent deserves compassion, even when their choices do not match someone else's expectations of how grief should look.