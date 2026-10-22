A Halloween costume mocking Susan Dell has drawn attention online after the philanthropist appeared with President Donald Trump at the White House on 7 October 2026.

TikTok creator Natalie Reynolds recreated Dell's look from the Oval Office event, while her husband, Dell Technologies chief executive Michael Dell, shared posts defending her against personal criticism.

The appearance was intended to highlight Trump Accounts, an investment initiative for American children. Instead, some social media users focused on Dell's face and clothing.

The ensuing comments included unsubstantiated speculation about her health, which photographs or video footage cannot determine.

Natalie Reynolds Recreates Susan Dell's White House Appearance

Reynolds modelled her Halloween outfit on the red dress and blonde hairstyle Dell wore during the Washington event. According to the Irish Star, she paired pointed red heels with a matching dress, a blonde wig and dramatic makeup.

The costume reveal followed a TikTok trend featuring Róisín Murphy's 'Ramalama (Bang Bang)'. Reynolds identified Dell in the hashtags accompanying her post and subsequently uploaded four more videos wearing the outfit.

The publication reported on 21 October that the clips had attracted more than 27 million views combined. IBTimes UK has not independently confirmed the total or examined the original TikTok engagement figures.

Reaction was hardly uniform. In a Reddit discussion about the costume, one participant called it the 'Costume of the decade,' while another wrote, 'I actually feel bad for her.'

A third urged, 'JFC! Leave her alone. Enough already.' Some users questioned Dell's appearance and made claims about cosmetic procedures.

Susan Dell's White House Remarks Centred on Children's Accounts

Dell appeared months after she and Michael announced a $6.25 billion (€5.58 billion and £4.67 billion) commitment in December 2025. Their pledge provided for $250 (€223 and £187) contributions to the accounts of 25 million eligible children, separate from federal funding.

The 7 October White House event concerned automatic enrolment and progress on those contributions, rather than the original announcement. During the event, Michael said 10 million children's accounts had already been funded, with the remaining deposits expected that week.

Susan spoke about letters families sent. According to the published White House transcript, children had described hopes of becoming nurses, doctors, engineers and entrepreneurs.

'It's not just the money that matters,' she said. She added that knowing somebody believed in a child's future mattered just as much.

The Dells' programme principally targeted eligible children born between 2016 and 2024, according to their official website. The separate federal initiative provides $1,000 (€893 and £748) in seed funding for qualifying children born between 2025 and 2028.

Michael Dell Defends Susan Dell as Eric Trump Condemns Criticism

Michael responded to the online hostility primarily by amplifying supportive X posts, rather than issuing a lengthy statement directly confronting his wife's critics.

One user said the Dells had contributed to two children and complained about how 'evil' people had become.

That individual account has not been independently verified. The Dells' public announcements detail the broader donation programme, however.

Eric Trump was more explicit. In an X post on 12 October, the president's son described the comments directed at Susan as 'vicious attacks' and thanked the couple for supporting children's savings.

People are awful. Susan and Michael Dell just put $6.25 billion into Trump Accounts for 25 million kids so they’ll have something waiting for them when they grow up—one of, if not the largest private donation in American History.



The response? Vicious attacks on her.



I’m tired… https://t.co/RSMvdtXFUb — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 12, 2026

The Halloween videos have extended a dispute that began with the White House footage. Some viewers see an identifiable parody of a wealthy public figure. Others object to jokes centred on a woman's physical appearance rather than her public decisions.

Susan Dell has not been independently confirmed to have responded to Reynolds' costume. The original event concerned millions of children's investment accounts, but much of the ensuing discussion has focused on the person promoting them.