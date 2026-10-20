Kyle Kennedy, a granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, has died aged 42. In her final years, she advocated for people with disabilities in Massachusetts after a spinal cord injury left her paralysed in 2020.

According to her obituary, Kennedy 'passed away peacefully' on 21 September at her home in Westwood, Massachusetts. The obituary did not disclose a cause of death and said funeral services were private. A death certificate obtained by People lists the cause of death as pending, with the manner of death under investigation. She leaves two sons.

The Injury That Changed the Course of Her Life

Before 2020, Kennedy's working life centred on education. After graduating from Georgetown University, she joined Teach For America and spent two years teaching in New York City public schools.

She later coached educators working with young children and collaborated with technology companies on improving school curricula. She also earned master's degrees from Pace University and the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Away from work, Kennedy enjoyed distance running. In 2019, she completed the Boston Marathon in a driving rainstorm, beating her father's time by 20 minutes.

A year later, she suffered 'a severe spinal cord injury that resulted in long-term paralysis, disability, and other medical challenges'. The obituary does not explain how the injury occurred.

Her family remembered her determination and dry wit through the difficult years that followed, as she continued raising her sons. She also began advocating for people with disabilities, including testifying at the Massachusetts State House at a hearing on discrimination in healthcare.

The Healthcare Discrimination Bill Before Lawmakers

The obituary does not name the legislation she addressed. However, H.1360 and S.869 are Massachusetts bills concerning discrimination against people with disabilities in the provision of healthcare.

According to the Massachusetts Developmental Disabilities Council, the proposed legislation would prohibit healthcare providers and other entities from withholding or deprioritising lifesaving care because of a disabled person's perceived quality of life. The council summarises its aim in one line: 'If passed, people with disabilities would not be sent to the end of the line for treatment.'

The Joint Committee on Health Care Financing heard testimony on the bills on 18 June 2025. The Senate version was reported favourably by the committee and referred to the Senate Committee on Ways and Means on 29 September 2025. The House version was reported favourably on 20 July 2026 and referred to House Ways and Means.

The obituary does not establish whether Kennedy testified specifically in support of either bill. Neither version has yet become law.

A Life Shaped by Two Well-Known Families

Kennedy was the daughter of Michael Kennedy, one of Robert and Ethel Kennedy's 11 children, and Victoria Gifford. Her maternal grandfather was American football star and broadcaster Frank Gifford.

Michael Kennedy died in a skiing accident on New Year's Eve 1997, when Kyle was 13.

Kennedy also experienced the loss of her infant daughter, Josie, Conor's twin sister, who died after a few days.

She is survived by her sons, Conor, 12, and Declan, 10, her mother, Victoria, and her siblings Michael and Rory. Her sons' father is her former husband, Liam.

Kyle Kennedy's cause of death has yet to be established.