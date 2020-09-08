France international and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. His results came in while he was with the national team. Consequently, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been sent home to self-isolate.

The 21-year old forward is currently asymptomatic. As of now, he has left the national squad and won't feature in France's forthcoming UEFA Nations League encounter against Croatia in Paris on Tuesday. The match would be a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final. In that memorable game two years ago, Mbappe scored a goal.

Mbappe was expected to form a forward trident in the match alongside Anthony Martial and Wissam Ben Yedder. Mbappe played on Saturday during his side's 1-0 win over Sweden. He even scored the winning goal in the match. He made an impressive run and broke through some challenges inside the box and eventually netted the ball from an acute angle.

The French Football Federation has released a statement to reveal the PSG superstar's positive test reports.

It reads, "Kylian Mbappe will not participate in France versus Croatia on Tuesday evening. The result of his COVID-19 test carried out by UEFA on Monday morning was found to be positive. He was placed away from the group after receiving the results, at the end of training, before going back to his own home in the evening. Like the entire delegation, Kylian Mbappe had undergone a test prior to the games of the international break. The result was negative, like the one last Wednesday, at the request of UEFA, before Sweden against France."

As a result of his positive test report, Mbappe would also be doubtful as far as his participation is concerned when PSG starts their 2020 Ligue 1 campaign. Thomas Tuchel's side would face Lens on Thursday. Then on Sunday, they will appear for Le Classique against their fierce rivals Marseille.

After their Marseille encounter, PSG will face Metz on September 16, followed by a trip to Nice on September 20.

PSG could face serious complications during their forthcoming fixtures, given that they are suffering from numerous coronavirus infection cases. Several stars tested positive for the virus, including Neymar, Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi, and Leandro Paredes. And now, without Mbappe in the squad, Tuchel might find things challenging to deal with on the ground.