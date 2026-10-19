Kylie Jenner made her Victoria's Secret runway debut wearing the brand's most expensive Fantasy Bra ever. The $50 million (£37.6 million) creation featured 4,410 natural diamonds and a 75.54-carat yellow diamond at its centre.

The 29-year-old beauty mogul unveiled the extraordinary piece during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on Sunday, 18 October, marking the first time the iconic Fantasy Bra has appeared on the runway since 2018. Jenner was cheered on from the audience by her mother, Kris Jenner, and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet as she walked the runway in the jewelled design.

Kylie Jenner Makes Victoria's Secret Debut

The Fantasy Bra was the centrepiece of Jenner's unexpected appearance at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. It marked her first time walking for the lingerie brand.

The return of the Fantasy Bra came after it was one of the most requested elements following last year's show, with Victoria's Secret reviving the iconic piece after an eight-year absence. Jenner's appearance made the comeback even more significant, with the reality star and Kylie Cosmetics founder becoming the unexpected face of one of the brand's most recognisable traditions.

Kylie Jenner is a 2026 Victoria Secret fashion show Angel pic.twitter.com/dlJX130dQG — M_ttamara (@M_ttamara) October 19, 2026

Inside Kylie Jenner's $50 Million Fantasy Bra

Created in collaboration with luxury jeweller Jacob & Co., the $50 million (£37.6 million) Fantasy Bra features 4,410 natural diamonds, including a 75.54-carat Fancy Vivid yellow diamond. The piece weighs almost four pounds, took 15 craftspeople and more than 1,000 hours to complete. Made entirely from gold and diamonds rather than conventional fabric, the design was created to move with the body while remaining flexible enough to function as lingerie, according to Vogue.

Jacob Arabo, founder of Jacob & Co., said he wanted to create 'the most expensive Fantasy Bra ever made', while ensuring the design was about more than its price tag. 'For me, it had to be about the diamonds, the light, and the movement,' Arabo said, explaining that the design incorporated diamonds in different shapes and sizes, including the brand's proprietary Angel-Cut.

He added that the piece was designed to catch the light with every step, with the craftsmanship intended to create an emotional impact when it appeared on the runway.

Why Victoria's Secret Chose Kylie Jenner

Victoria's Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman said Jenner's cultural influence made her a natural choice for this year's show, which was built around the theme 'Fandemonium'. 'She's really created her own culture,' Selman told Vogue, pointing to Jenner's influence across fashion, entertainment and popular culture.

Her selection marked a departure from many previous Fantasy Bra wearers, who have included some of Victoria's Secret's best-known models. Gisele Bündchen, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio all previously donned the coveted piece.

The Fantasy Bra's Victoria's Secret History

The Fantasy Bra dates back to 1996, when Claudia Schiffer wore the first design, originally called the Million-Dollar Miracle. The first version, however, appeared in print advertising rather than on the runway.

The jewelled lingerie became one of Victoria's Secret's most recognisable traditions, with later designs reaching multimillion-dollar valuations. Elsa Hosk was the most recent wearer in 2018, when she modelled the $1 million (£750,000) Dream Angels Fantasy Bra.

Jenner's appearance has now added another milestone to the history of the Fantasy Bra, making her the first wearer since Hosk and the wearer of the most valuable version the brand has ever created.