Lady Louise Windsor has been receiving public recognition after being seen attending events with her royal relatives. She is Queen Elizabeth's youngest granddaughter and is 15th in line to the British throne.

Lady Louise Windsor and her brother James, Viscount Severn, took part in the silent vigil conducted by Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Sunday evening. She joined the Queen's seven other grandchildren and the rest of the royal family in mourning.

So, who is Lady Louise? Born Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor, she is the eldest child of the Earl of Wessex and the Countess of Wessex and sister to James, Viscount Severn.

The queen's granddaughter was born with a rare eye condition called esotropia, or "squint," which makes people's eyes look in different directions.

Though often one of the seldom-seen members of the royal family, she made a number of public appearances in the last couple of months while accompanying her family to events such as the swimming events at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

She also made local news when her A-level success earned her a place at St Andrews University in Scotland. A Buckingham Place spokesperson confirmed in August that Lady Louise is now enrolled in St Andrews University, the school where Prince William met Kate Middleton.

The Independent reported that Lady Louise spent the summer working while waiting for her A-level results and got a job at a local garden centre, where she earned near minimum wage.

A shopper at the garden centre where she used to work joked, "I knew the cost-of-living crisis was bad, but I didn't think I'd ever see a grandchild of the Queen working in a garden centre."

Lady Louise's role was one of customer service. She reportedly helped out on the tills, greeted customers and looked after the plants -- earning her £6.83 an hour.

"I couldn't believe it was Lady Louise – I had to look twice. She is a really modest and sweet young woman who is polite and attentive to customers. She seemed to be loving the job," remarked another customer.

Seemingly simple, kind and down-to-earth, Lady Louise is, without doubt, a royal of the people.