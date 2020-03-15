Following the indefinite suspension of the 2019-2020 NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelonka and other NBA owners are requesting to finish the season even if it extends as late as August.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver confirmed that the NBA will be suspended for at least 30 days as the league navigates through the pandemic. Last week, two Utah Jazz players and a professional referee tested positive for COVID-19.

The schedule is in conflict with the American baseball season, but the Major League Baseball has also suspended their games due to the virus. If both leagues continue past the American Football season which starts on the first Monday of September, they will all have more network scheduling conflicts.

But team owners consider this a minor issue. They are willing to accept the financial loss due to suspended games to help contribute to public health safety. They want to finish the season for the players and the fans and the love of the game.

According to Lakers Nation, the Lakers have implemented their own in-house safety procedures, such as avoiding group training and the continuous monitoring by the team's medical team on the situation.

Last week, the NBA announced that they are contemplating the possibility of empty arena games. Lakers superstar Lebron James, publicly announced that he is not willing to do it.

According to the NBA's own coronavirus rules, all players are to remain at home as much as possible and speak to team physicians and trainers daily. Players are also donating their own money to help those affected by the policy. MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Detroit Pistons player Blake Griffin pledged donations. Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love promised $100,000. Rookie Zion Williamson committed to cover the salaries of all the workers of the Pelicans arena for 30 days.

Owners have done the same thing, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai all made pledges to continue the salaries of arena workers to help compensate the losses.

Lakers GM Pelonka claims that they support the NBA and Commissioner Adam Silver's decisive move.