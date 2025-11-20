A bizarre but oddly convincing theory is circulating online: Timothée Chalamet might be the masked UK rapper EsDeeKid.

While the speculation sits firmly in internet-detective territory, fans have been making connections between the Grammy-winning actor and a rising Liverpool artist whose face has never been seen. The idea has taken root largely because EsDeeKid's sudden success mirrors the explosive, meme-driven marketing stunts often associated with Chalamet's film promotions. To some fans, the possibility of a double life as an anonymous British rapper fits the actor's unpredictable persona almost too perfectly.

Who Is EsDeeKid?

EsDeeKid is a Liverpool rapper known for his heavy Scouse accent and low-profile anonymity, performing exclusively in a balaclava. His debut album Rebel, released in June 2025, has climbed into the UK Official Albums Chart Top 40, while his single 'Phantom' recently peaked in the Top 30.

He has quickly become one of the most talked-about names in British alt-rap, gaining traction on TikTok with a raw, punk-leaning sound that blends trap and experimental hip-hop.

The Theory: Why Fans Think EsDeeKid Might Be Timothée Chalamet

The rumor took off after a video essay by critic KJ Freeman suggested that Chalamet could be performing anonymously as EsDeeKid. Fans immediately began collecting 'clues,' including:

Chalamet's history as a rapper — He previously performed as Timmy Tim, a teen rapper whose videos are still online.

A surprise sighting — Chalamet was reportedly seen at a London show featuring fakemink, a frequent EsDeeKid collaborator.

Accents aren't a hurdle — The actor is known for demanding dialect roles (The King, A Complete Unknown).

Visual similarities — Fans have compared EsDeeKid's visible eyes to Chalamet's, a recurring 'clue' in fan videos.

Matching accessories — Photos show both wearing nearly identical bandanas.

Is There Any Real Evidence?

There is no confirmation that EsDeeKid is anyone other than himself, and no indication from industry sources that a Hollywood actor is behind the project. EsDeeKid's thick Liverpool accent, heavy local references, and long-term collaboration ties don't suggest outside impersonation. He also performs live regularly across Europe, including shows in Paris, Milan and London, and was recently announced as a support act for Yung Lean's tour — all of which require consistent personal appearances.

In other words: if Chalamet is doing all this, he is far busier than anyone imagined — juggling world tours, film sets and chart-tracking releases at the same time.

So, Could It Be True?

Probably not — but fans aren't ready to let go. The theory fits neatly into Chalamet's unpredictable marketing stunts and his teenage dream of becoming a rapper. It's also fun, and like all good internet conspiracy theories, it thrives because it could be true, even if it's unlikely.

For now, EsDeeKid remains anonymous, and Chalamet remains amused — at least publicly.