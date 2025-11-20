Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet (Via Instagram)

A bizarre but oddly convincing theory is circulating online: Timothée Chalamet might be the masked UK rapper EsDeeKid.

While the speculation sits firmly in internet-detective territory, fans have been making connections between the Grammy-winning actor and a rising Liverpool artist whose face has never been seen. The idea has taken root largely because EsDeeKid's sudden success mirrors the explosive, meme-driven marketing stunts often associated with Chalamet's film promotions. To some fans, the possibility of a double life as an anonymous British rapper fits the actor's unpredictable persona almost too perfectly.

Who Is EsDeeKid?

EsDeeKid is a Liverpool rapper known for his heavy Scouse accent and low-profile anonymity, performing exclusively in a balaclava. His debut album Rebel, released in June 2025, has climbed into the UK Official Albums Chart Top 40, while his single 'Phantom' recently peaked in the Top 30.

A post shared by instagram

He has quickly become one of the most talked-about names in British alt-rap, gaining traction on TikTok with a raw, punk-leaning sound that blends trap and experimental hip-hop.

The Theory: Why Fans Think EsDeeKid Might Be Timothée Chalamet

@much

What are your thoughts on this??🤔 #timotheechalamet #esdeekid

♬ original sound - MuchMusic

The rumor took off after a video essay by critic KJ Freeman suggested that Chalamet could be performing anonymously as EsDeeKid. Fans immediately began collecting 'clues,' including:

  • Chalamet's history as a rapper — He previously performed as Timmy Tim, a teen rapper whose videos are still online.

A post shared by instagram

  • A surprise sighting — Chalamet was reportedly seen at a London show featuring fakemink, a frequent EsDeeKid collaborator.
@kajak.75

#fyp #timotheechalamet #esdeekid

♬ 4 Raws - EsDeeKid
  • Accents aren't a hurdle — The actor is known for demanding dialect roles (The King, A Complete Unknown).
  • Visual similarities — Fans have compared EsDeeKid's visible eyes to Chalamet's, a recurring 'clue' in fan videos.

A post shared by instagram

  • Matching accessories — Photos show both wearing nearly identical bandanas.

A post shared by instagram

Is There Any Real Evidence?

@nssmagazine

Can Timothée Chalamet fake a Scouse accent? 👀 #esdeekid #timotheechalamet #timothéechalamet

♬ lv sandals x little dark age - mc cece

There is no confirmation that EsDeeKid is anyone other than himself, and no indication from industry sources that a Hollywood actor is behind the project. EsDeeKid's thick Liverpool accent, heavy local references, and long-term collaboration ties don't suggest outside impersonation. He also performs live regularly across Europe, including shows in Paris, Milan and London, and was recently announced as a support act for Yung Lean's tour — all of which require consistent personal appearances.

In other words: if Chalamet is doing all this, he is far busier than anyone imagined — juggling world tours, film sets and chart-tracking releases at the same time.

So, Could It Be True?

Probably not — but fans aren't ready to let go. The theory fits neatly into Chalamet's unpredictable marketing stunts and his teenage dream of becoming a rapper. It's also fun, and like all good internet conspiracy theories, it thrives because it could be true, even if it's unlikely.

For now, EsDeeKid remains anonymous, and Chalamet remains amused — at least publicly.

Writer's pick