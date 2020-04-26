Former NBA superstar Reggie Miller played for the Indiana Pacers in his 18-year career in the NBA. He entered the league in 1987 and retired in 2005 with his peak during the '90s. Needless to say, it was during the Michael Jordan era. In a recent interview after watching "The Last Dance" documentary of Jordan's career as an NBA player, Miller claimed that he wanted to punch Jordan in the face.

Of course, no one thinks Miller is really serious about it. He respects Jordan as a player, and his 90s Indiana Pacers gave Jordan and his Chicago Bulls a hard time in some epic duels. Miller, who is considered to be one of the best three-point shooters of all time in terms of shots made, was relegated to a minor antagonist character in Jordan's road to greatness by the documentary, hence the punching comment.

Reggie Miller was one of the best clutch shooters in the game. However, his 3-point king record was surpassed by Ray Allen after his retirement. Active players like Stephen Curry and Kyle Korver now only need just a season or two to break it. If Curry wasn't injured this season, he could have surpassed the record already. Still, the Hall of Famer is one of the best shooters the world has ever seen.

According to Essentially Sports, the Jordan-Miller duels were epic. Though Miller and the Pacers would always lose in the end, it was a demonstration of great athleticism and sportsmanship. There was a lot of trash-talking being thrown around, and the rivalry has left an impression on Miller to this day.

In the interview, Miller admitted that he remembers the time when the footage was being filmed and how he didn't want to do it. He knew his "role" in all of it would be as one of the stepping stones in proving Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time, a role no A-type competitive personality would want to take. He was eventually convinced by the league to do it, and we can expect to see him in upcoming episodes.

Miller is not the only great NBA player who was stepped on by Jordan during his career. Legends such as Karl Malone and Patrick Ewing never won a well-deserved championship because of Jordan. Charles Barkley, like Miller in the interview, has been pretty vocal about his frustrations in the past decades. Half-meant jokes or not, the rivalries and conflicts were truly intense.